How many times has President Trump thanked himself on Twitter? I have the answer

While some of the world’s greatest minds are constantly plagued by self-doubt, there is at least one person who spends each day ensconced in masturbatory kudos: President Donald J. Trump.

Take today, for instance.

After a grueling morning of presidential duties such as calling into his favorite TV show to brag about sabotaging the upcoming election, the recently new-toned commander in chief congratulated himself on Twitter.

Very poor morning TV ratings for MSDNC’s Morning Joe, headed by a complete Psycho named Joe Scarborough and his ditzy airhead wife, Mika, and also @CNN, headed by complete unknowns. Congratulations to @foxandfriends on dominating the mornings (thank you President Trump!). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020

Setting aside the issue of whether the president should be tweeting personal attacks at disfavored TV news anchors instead of working to tamp down the U.S. coronavirus death toll (Wednesday was the deadliest day of the summer so far), the tweet stood out for its familiarity. By now, the president thanking himself in the third person has become a fairly common occurrence. Something that would strike many people as dreadfully tacky and boorish behavior is just an accepted part of the Trump package.

Perhaps his supporters justify this intensely needy self-regard by blaming the media. Why must those hacks focus on things such as Trump bragging about sabotaging the upcoming election, rather than giving him the credit he so richly deserves for boosting the Fox News ratings? Considering how stingy they are with the compliments all presidents are famously owed, what other choice does he have besides thanking himself?

Whatever the reason, Trump does tend to slip some self-gratitude into a significant number of his tweets. After this morning’s most recent instance, I decided to find out just how many.