How many times has President Trump thanked himself on Twitter? I have the answer

While some of the world’s greatest minds are constantly plagued by self-doubt, there is at least one person who spends each day ensconced in masturbatory kudos: President Donald J. Trump.
Take today, for instance.
After a grueling morning of presidential duties such as calling into his favorite TV show to brag about sabotaging the upcoming election, the recently new-toned commander in chief congratulated himself on Twitter.
Very poor morning TV ratings for MSDNC’s Morning Joe, headed by a complete Psycho named Joe Scarborough and his ditzy airhead wife, Mika, and also @CNN, headed by complete unknowns. Congratulations to @foxandfriends on dominating the mornings (thank you President Trump!).
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2020
Setting aside the issue of whether the president should be tweeting personal attacks at disfavored TV news anchors instead of working to tamp down the U.S. coronavirus death toll (Wednesday was the deadliest day of the summer so far), the tweet stood out for its familiarity. By now, the president thanking himself in the third person has become a fairly common occurrence. Something that would strike many people as dreadfully tacky and boorish behavior is just an accepted part of the Trump package.
Perhaps his supporters justify this intensely needy self-regard by blaming the media. Why must those hacks focus on things such as Trump bragging about sabotaging the upcoming election, rather than giving him the credit he so richly deserves for boosting the Fox News ratings? Considering how stingy they are with the compliments all presidents are famously owed, what other choice does he have besides thanking himself?
Whatever the reason, Trump does tend to slip some self-gratitude into a significant number of his tweets. After this morning’s most recent instance, I decided to find out just how many.
According to several Twitter searches, counting today’s thanking, he has done it 20 times.
Sometimes he thanks himself for getting high TV ratings.
Also, congratulations to @OANN on the great job you are doing and the big ratings jump (“thank you President Trump”)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2019
….fraud @donnabrazile (and others who are even worse). Chris Wallace is nastier to Republicans than even Deface the Nation or Sleepy Eyes. The people who are watching @FoxNews, in record numbers (thank you President Trump), are angry. They want an alternative now. So do I!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020
Sometimes he thanks himself for the booming economy.
“The Chinese say (about Trump’s Trade War & Tariffs), ‘he brought us to the table.’ This is the most prosperous economy the world has ever seen, and it’s going to be a very prosperous economy.” Jamie Dimon on @60Minutes Thank you President Trump & the Republican Party!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2019
Stock Market is heading for one of the best months (June) in the history of our Country. Thank you Mr. President!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2019
….and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger…..Thank you, Mr. President!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019
Stock Market is on track to have the best June in over 50 years! Thank you Mr. President! @WSJ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019
Our Country is the envy of the World. Thank you, Mr. President! https://t.co/2h8mvu16YX
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 6, 2019
Lately, he’s thanked himself for unilaterally sending troops into American cities.
D.C. had no problems last night. Many arrests. Great job done by all. Overwhelming force. Domination. Likewise, Minneapolis was great (thank you President Trump!).
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020
Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores. Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020
Sometimes he thanks himself just for the general state of things, at a moment that turns out to be one month away from America spiraling into cataclysmic disaster.
Meeting with U.S. Governors in a short while. All States are doing well. “Thank you Mr. President.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2020
And then there are all the other times he has thanked himself.
Failed presidential candidate (thank you President Trump!), Carly Fiorina, said she will be voting for Corrupt Joe Biden. She lost so badly to me, twice in one campaign, that she should be voting for Joe. No complaints!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020
“After many years, the United States is finally waking up to Beijing’s plans and ambitions to pass us as the dominant economic & military superpower in the 21st Century. What’s happening now is that the U.S. is finally responding (thank you President Trump). This is taking…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019
Many Trump Fans & Signs were outside of the @FoxNews Studio last night in the now thriving (Thank you President Trump) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, for the interview with Crazy Bernie Sanders. Big complaints about not being let in-stuffed with Bernie supporters. What’s with @FoxNews?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019
RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again. This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020
When will people start saying, “thank you, Mr. President, for firing James Comey?”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018
Because we have done so well with Energy over the last few years (thank you, Mr. President!), we are a net Energy Exporter, & now the Number One Energy Producer in the World. We don’t need Middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019
Under the Trump Administration, African American unemployment is the lowest (best) in the history of the United States. No President has come close to doing this before! I also created successful Opportunity Zones. Waiting for Nancy and Elijah to say, “Thank you, Mr. President!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019
So great that oil prices are falling (thank you President T). Add that, which is like a big Tax Cut, to our other good Economic news. Inflation down (are you listening Fed)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2018
Thank you, President Trump, sincerely, for making this writer feel vastly less self-absorbed in comparison.