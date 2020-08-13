UPDATES: COVID-19
  11:05 am
  • pov

How many times has President Trump thanked himself on Twitter? I have the answer

Following the president’s latest self-congratulatory tweet, here’s a look at every time he has thanked himself for all his accomplishments over the past three-and-a-half years.

[Photos: Tia Dufour (Trump left) (Trump center), Joyce N. Boghosian, Shealah Craighead/The White House/Flickr]
By Joe Berkowitz5 minute Read

While some of the world’s greatest minds are constantly plagued by self-doubt, there is at least one person who spends each day ensconced in masturbatory kudos: President Donald J. Trump.

Take today, for instance.

After a grueling morning of presidential duties such as calling into his favorite TV show to brag about sabotaging the upcoming election, the recently new-toned commander in chief congratulated himself on Twitter.

Setting aside the issue of whether the president should be tweeting personal attacks at disfavored TV news anchors instead of working to tamp down the U.S. coronavirus death toll (Wednesday was the deadliest day of the summer so far), the tweet stood out for its familiarity. By now, the president thanking himself in the third person has become a fairly common occurrence. Something that would strike many people as dreadfully tacky and boorish behavior is just an accepted part of the Trump package.

Perhaps his supporters justify this intensely needy self-regard by blaming the media. Why must those hacks focus on things such as Trump bragging about sabotaging the upcoming election, rather than giving him the credit he so richly deserves for boosting the Fox News ratings? Considering how stingy they are with the compliments all presidents are famously owed, what other choice does he have besides thanking himself?

Whatever the reason, Trump does tend to slip some self-gratitude into a significant number of his tweets. After this morning’s most recent instance, I decided to find out just how many.

According to several Twitter searches, counting today’s thanking, he has done it 20 times.

Sometimes he thanks himself for getting high TV ratings.

Sometimes he thanks himself for the booming economy.

Lately, he’s thanked himself for unilaterally sending troops into American cities.

Sometimes he thanks himself just for the general state of things, at a moment that turns out to be one month away from America spiraling into cataclysmic disaster.

And then there are all the other times he has thanked himself.

Thank you, President Trump, sincerely, for making this writer feel vastly less self-absorbed in comparison.

