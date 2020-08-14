How to share positive news without sounding insensitive during the pandemic

The unemployment rate is starting to improve and businesses that were shuttered are opening back up, but experts predict a wave of bankruptcies in the third quarter . A lot of people are hurting professionally and financially from the pandemic, but not everyone is failing. Some people haven’t been negatively impacted and are even thriving.

Sharing wins in a time like this can feel out of touch, but what we need right now is hope, says innovation and leadership consultant Val Wright, author of Rapid Growth, Done Right: Lead, Influence and Innovate for Success.

“It’s understandable the hesitation people have,” she says. “The reality is that not every business is failing. And not every individual is failing. If we don’t share successes when we have them now, it reinforces the narrative that the whole world is suffering and in despair. It creates an endless cycle of doom.”

Tailoring Your Talk

The pandemic has created three realities for people, says Wright:

People who are booming and having their best year ever

People who are successful but are nervous about the future

People who have been significantly impacted

When you talk about your own situation, you need to be aware of your audience. Six months ago, it was easy to have one message for everyone, but today business leaders need to be nuanced in how they communicate to colleagues, employees, and customers, says Wright.

“Press pause before you share a success story,” she says. “Put it through the lens of how the person will react. It’s one thing to be brilliant, but be brilliant at demonstrating your brilliance.”

Determine where the listener is in terms of the economy. Knowing this helps you craft a message that is not insensitive. You’ll need multiple messages to acknowledge what is happening in the world. The way in which you communicate will give people context around your success—an upside for them beyond you simply bragging.