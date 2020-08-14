This one skill will make you better at any job (and may help you land a new one)

Automation used to be something workers dreaded, a force that could replace jobs . Not anymore. Automation is a skill everyone can use to do their jobs better, and job seekers are increasingly realizing that.

70% of job seekers think automation skills will help them secure their next job, according to our Job Seekers Report. We surveyed knowledge workers across the U.S. who are currently looking for work, and the results show that a majority of job seekers currently list automation as a skill on their résumé, or intend to.

I found this result surprising, but I probably shouldn’t have. Here’s why automation can help you land a job—and how you can get started learning.

Automation makes you better at every job

There’s a good chance, if your job happens in front of a computer, that you spend time doing things manually that could be done automatically. Maybe it’s copying a bunch of data from a spreadsheet into another app. Maybe it’s sending internal emails about new leads. Maybe it’s reaching out to clients who haven’t been in touch lately.

These tasks feel like busywork—and they are. Automation is all about building systems that handle this busywork for you. One advantage of this is obvious: You don’t need to spend time worrying about these tasks. Another, less clear advantage, is freeing up space every day to focus on the kinds of tasks humans excel at, such as building relationships, brainstorming creative ideas, and synthesizing information.

That’s why automation is valuable to employers: It means their people can make the most of their skillsets instead of wasting time on tasks a computer could be doing. More gets done. There’s no downside.

It’s easier to learn automation than you think

You might think learning to automate means learning to code—and once upon a time, you’d be right. Not anymore, thanks to the rise of no-code. A wide variety of apps makes it easy to automate tasks that otherwise would have to happen manually.