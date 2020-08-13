Apple wants to be subscription services king with new ‘Apple One’ bundle this October

Apple is on the verge of launching a major subscription bundle that would allow access to more than one of its existing à la carte subscription services, reports Bloomberg. While not a lot of information about the bundle is known, it’s reported that customers will get access to “several” of its services “at a lower monthly price.”

The bundle is reportedly referred to as “Apple One” at Apple’s headquarters, though it’s unknown if this will be the brand name of the services bundle when it launches or if this is currently just a code name. As for a launch date, Bloomberg says Apple is preparing to offer the bundle in October, alongside the new iPhone 12 line.

Currently, Apple offers the following subscription services at the following single-user price points:

Apple Music—$9.99 a month

Apple TV Plus—$4.99 a month

Apple News Plus—$9.99 a month

Apple Arcade—$4.99 a month

iCloud storage plans—$0.99 to $9.99 a month

It’s likely Apple would probably at least offer Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, and Apple News Plus in the Apple One bundle. Individually, those plans would cost almost $25 per month. If Apple wanted to get really competitive, we could see pricing as low as $14.99 per month. The actual pricing is still to be confirmed.