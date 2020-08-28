These 4 beautifully designed desks will instantly upgrade your home office setup

First, there were chairs . Now, we’re covering desks—a well-worth-it investment to spruce up your space and treat yourself to a work-from-home setup that you want to spend 40 hours a week with. Considering the daily demands of working from home, the desk you set up in your personal space needs to be space-savvy, attractive, and sturdy. It’s the kind of purchase you only want to have to make a couple of times in your life. Here are four that we recommend.

Smart Desk 2 Home Office Desk

If you’re the type that goes back and forth between sitting and standing all day, chances are you want an adjustable lifting desk. Unfortunately, oftentimes these desks are clunky and, well, ugly. Autonomous’s high-quality, sleek desks look simple, but with just a push of a button a dual motor can seamlessly raise them from sitting height to standing height. The motor is incredibly powerful (it can handle up to 300 pounds) and quiet. You can customize the desk’s size and finishes—from a black or white steel frame to a black, natural bamboo, or white oak top (just to name a few). If you want a larger workspace, they also make an L-Shaped SmartDesk.

Orange 22 Minimal Float Wall Desk

I got a wall-mounted floating desk in 2015, hung it to standing height, and never looked back. The low-profile was perfect for my Washington Heights apartment at the time, and has worked great in every space I’ve lived in since. With the Minimal Float Wall Desk from Orange 22, you can choose from two different sizes (small and large) and choose from four different finishes to match your aesthetic. The desk is high-quality, modern, and incredibly versatile, with a sliding keyboard rest and a cord slot to hide all your electronics.

Gus Branch 3 Shelving Unit Desk

Behold, a desk that does the most. If you want to avoid the stuffy home office look and add storage to your space, you can’t go wrong with the Branch-3 Shelving Unit Desk from Gus. The modular system allows you to house art, plants, books, tools, and what-have-you altogether in your workspace to create an open-storage solution and homey look. The whole unit is customizable, and the shelves are height adjustable. Choose from black, natural ash, or white finishes and prepare to have your favorite home office setup to date.

Blu Dot Swish Console Desk

This no-fuss classic desk is a best seller for a reason. Its minimal, clean design and helpful storage features make it functional for just about any space. A sliding top can reveal or conceal the workspace, allowing it to morph from a desk to a console. Smart, right? Choose from different finishes for both the veneer top and steel frame to suit your space best.