Kamala Harris is Biden’s VP nominee, so naturally, the ‘Nasty Woman’ meme is back

Joe Biden’s campaign announced on Tuesday that Kamala Harris would be his VP pick.
We are in a battle for the soul of this nation. But together, it's a battle we can win.@JoeBiden—I'm ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/3PJcUTYBGU
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 12, 2020
Predictably, Donald Trump sputtered out his reaction via Twitter, referring to her as a “nasty woman.” And like that, it was 2016 all over again.
Back then, at the end of a debate with Hillary Clinton, the game-show-host candidate referred to his opponent as a “nasty woman,” which Clinton’s base turned into a badge of honor. Self-proclaimed “nasty women” ran with the phrase so much that it was soon emblazoned on shirts and accessories, and even Dictionary.com and Urban Dictionary added it to their collections.
The definition of “nasty woman” that is widely embraced is that of a self-empowered, confident woman. Harris is obviously a self-empowered, confident woman, so here we are in 2020 watching her experience the same trite, sexist insults that always get hurled at powerful women. But those words are being challenged once again, and there is a legion of nasty women ready to get back in the metaphorical ring.
The concept of the #NastyWoman will most certainly become another defining element of this year’s election. Pro-Harris voters are dusting off their shirts from 2016 and preparing for the fight ahead. Ultimately, it’s the votes that matter, but they have already begun tweeting their support of the #NastyWoman redux.
Here’s a sample of what they’re saying:
Kamala Harris as the new face of the #NastyWoman
MS HARRIS IF YO NASTY! #nastywoman pic.twitter.com/Mu0N73qeEw
— Nasty Woman Danielle (@DefNotDorothy) August 11, 2020
Trumps take on women.
Senator Hillary Clinton —nasty woman
Senator Kamala Harris — nasty woman
Child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell— I wish her well. #voteblue #nastywoman #KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020
— ????????????MIKE RESISTS ???????????? (@ChaneysPunkRock) August 12, 2020
This #nastywoman is going to make Pence beg for Mother pic.twitter.com/0ETNgjSWKY
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) August 12, 2020
If she wasn't "nasty" to Trump, she wouldn't be doing it right. #NastyWoman #Kamala #WeHaveHerBack pic.twitter.com/UBcIZltLSa
— The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) August 12, 2020
Woke up and still crazy over the top wild with excitement at my house! We went OUT and celebrated! Yeah, we did that.
We are so ready for this #Nastywoman
— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 12, 2020
#nastywoman is a dog whistle, Trump’s way of letting the women in his life that he devalues them.
Hillary warned us all.
Kamala will kick him to the curb.
We women are not putting up with misogynistic behavior this election. #BidenHarris2020
— Wendy – PA (@chillibeanboy) August 12, 2020
Oh my, Donald Trump started with what he does best, 4th grade level name calling. He has no other game after all. He called Democratic VP pick Sen Kamela Harris a #nastywoman Does she look like she has any fucks to give? Seriously? pic.twitter.com/Qu6RzpQeCW
— And Justice For All ????????⚖???? Sue (@suevee85) August 12, 2020
If #nastywoman means
1) Graduating from Howard University -HBCU
2) Became a Lawyer
3) Became Attorney General of California
4) Became a US Senator
then fucking sign me up as a #nastywoman too pic.twitter.com/ERqvWSL7P0
— BlackWomenAreKryptoniteToGOP (@battletested5) August 12, 2020
I am a #NastyWoman and I support this message https://t.co/UIyqE36iT6
— CaliforniaThunderSno (@CalThunderSnow) August 12, 2020
I just asked my beautiful "suburban housewife" if she was voting for Trump.
She is still laughing#nastywoman pic.twitter.com/t1cTOKK3XO
— José (@yoruguaenusa) August 12, 2020
#nastywoman
???????????? This nasty woman is going to make sure you get a nasty cell…???? pic.twitter.com/qB6eCJdJN8
— Leroy (@Leroyvtx1300) August 12, 2020
Dusting off #NastyWoman merch
#nastywoman Mine us coming out of retirement! @iamsambee thank you pic.twitter.com/d4llhS0hC5
— Maggie Drake (@magananda) August 12, 2020
I’m a #nastywoman that votes! #BidenHarris2020 https://t.co/Ge8KLszyGV
— Susan Schoener (@Sukischoe) August 12, 2020
I’ll be right back, gotta go find my #nastywoman T-shirt ✌???? #KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/TZKKK2039n
— E (@Erikals7) August 12, 2020
Happy I still have this tshirt lying around from 2016 #nastywoman pic.twitter.com/t9xpx9twBc
— M. Natasha Rajah Moir (@mnrajah) August 12, 2020
I'm so glad trump was true to form and called #KamalaHarris a #NastyWoman – I already got all that gear from when he called @HillaryClinton that in 2016. pic.twitter.com/ZkxbdGkpwc
— Juniper's Nasty Bird (@JunipersBird) August 11, 2020
I wore it to the first women's march in 2017 and every time I have voted since. I will be proud to wear it to vote for #BidenHarris #BidenHarris2020ToSaveAmerica #nastywoman pic.twitter.com/VL3XMd8vzI
— kmm24601 (@Kmm24601) August 12, 2020
More nasty women are running for election
This #nastywoman is running to be the first Native American woman ever elected to the Iowa Legislature.
I would appreciate your RTs, follows and donations.
Thank you!https://t.co/b3HRQb5E1V
— Christina Blackcloud for Iowa House (@wanasattia) August 12, 2020