Harvard researchers discover a surprising reason why Zoom and Skype won’t kill business travel

Business travel: Turns out it does more than just fill up the front half of the airplane.

It might actually do some good for the world, says a new study out of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Growth Lab, which finds a direct link—of causation, not correlation—between a country’s incoming business travel and its economic growth. The more business travelers a country received, the better its industrial ventures fared, and the higher its GDP climbed.

The study’s authors attribute this link to the movement of what they dub “knowhow”—which exists only in brains and is transferred from brain to brain through lived experiences, over years of imitation, repetition, and response. It’s the type of knowledge that cannot be written in a book or defined by an algorithm, but must be picked up from others by working alongside them.

“So,” the authors wrote, “moving knowhow quickly involves moving brains”—i.e., flying those brains, and the people who carry them, overseas and across continents. This could explain why business travel is still so prevalent, despite being far slower and more expensive than digital communication such as Skype or Zoom.

For the study, Harvard researchers partnered with the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, using data from Mastercard’s corporate credit and debit cards to track business travel from 2011 to 2016. With this data they assigned a “knowhow index” ranking countries on incoming and outgoing knowhow, with Germany, Canada, and the U.S. among the top countries exporting knowhow.

The team also created an interactive visualization that shows the effects of curbing business travel from any given country—including which other countries would be most impacted, and how the global GDP would change. If Germans stopped traveling, for example, Austria, South Africa, Switzerland, Nigeria, and Czechia would be most affected, and the global GDP would drop 4.8%.

It’s a study rife with implications for the COVID-19 era, when business travel has been grounded worldwide. “According to our study, the world is benefiting enormously by mobilizing the knowhow in brains through business travel. A permanent shutdown of this channel would probably imply a double-digit loss in global GDP,” Ricardo Hausmann, director of Harvard’s Growth Lab, said in a statement.