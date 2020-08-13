How many people are really left-handed? It’s probably more than you’ve been told

Today is Left Handers Day, a holiday to appreciate the untold millions of left-handers out there.
“Untold” because counting left-handers is very complicated. How do you assess whether people are left-handed? Do they write with their left hands? Or kick a soccer ball with their left foot? And what about the many countries in which you’d be hard-pressed to see a left-hander in action, due to cultural pressures to write and eat with the right hand? Is a brain scan of hemispheric activity required to confirm?
You see the problem.
To answer this question, a research team hailing from top universities in Greece, Germany, and the U.K. went big. They studied 2.4 million people through a series of meta-analyses of 262 data sets in 200 studies. They found that 9% to 18% of the population is left-handed, depending on how left-handedness is assessed.
And they found nearly as many mixed handers, who make up 9% of the population and have long been ignored in research.
Left-handedness is quirky, associated with higher drinking rates, older mothers, lower incomes, poor childhood development, and a few recent presidents. (George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama were all lefties.)
The researchers say their meta-analysis is the “largest reported study to estimate the prevalence of left hand preference” to date. You can check out the full findings here.
So now we know. Think you might be a lefty? Here are two assessments.