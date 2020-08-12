Why is there a Dr Pepper shortage?

While Coke and Pepsi fans engage in a never-ending battle over which is the best sugary beverage, real soda fans comfortably lounge from the sidelines knowing the answer is neither of those. It’s Dr Pepper. Unfortunately, Pepp fans have bigger problems than faux battles at the moment–they can’t seem to find any Dr Pepper on the shelves.

The bad news is, there seems to be an actual Dr Pepper shortage, according to the soda’s official Twitter account. In a tweet, the brand acknowledged “We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days” and went on to explain that the shortage was affecting all flavors of Dr Pepper—including the newest “Dr Pepper & Cream Soda.”

We know it’s harder to find Dr Pepper these days. We’re working on it – hang tight! Note: This applies to all flavors of Dr Pepper – including our newest permanent addition to the family, Dr Pepper & Cream Soda. pic.twitter.com/Kf0UedMuiw — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) August 10, 2020

So yeah, 2020 has been hard enough and it just got harder. But why, exactly, is there a Pepp shortage? CNN says you can blame–you guessed it–the pandemic. When people were losing their minds stocking up on toilet paper back in March, they also made a run on aluminum canned drinks. This run on canned drinks lead to a shortage in aluminum cans. And now that shortage is coming back to bite soda connoisseurs.

As an American Beverage Association spokesperson explained to CNN, “Beverages in convenient take-home packages like aluminum cans are particularly popular right now, and beverage company employees are doing all they can to make sure store shelves remain fully stocked.”

There’s no telling how long the aluminum can shortage will go on, but its likely it may start affecting some of the other, bigger soda brands out there, too. This, of course, is not the only shortage the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, but for some it will be the most devastating–to their taste buds, at least.