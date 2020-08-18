These well-designed desk chairs will instantly improve your home-office setup (and your posture)

The weeks have stretched into months as we have all adapted to working from home—and chances are, you’re not going back into the office full-time anytime soon. Many companies (read: Google, Viacom, Amazon, Facebook, and others) have extended work-from-home policies all the way to next year. So why not spruce up your space and treat yourself to a work-from-home setup that you want to spend 40 hours a week in?

One of the easiest (and most rewarding) home-office changes you can make is upgrading your office chair. That’s why we’ve rounded up six of the most stylish, supportive, and comfortable seats available now.

Andel Task Chair

If you’re looking for a straightforward chair that doesn’t skip on practical features, the Andel Task Chair is a perfect fit. It’s got swivel capability, tilt mechanisms, seat-height adjustments, armrests, neck support, and an integrated lumbar cushion for all-day support. The tilt-locking mechanism also allows you 125 degrees of motion so you can recline or position yourself forward depending on your needs. From the armrests to the head support, this chair is designed to keep you aligned and in good posture. And the sleek, techie look (and the $99 price tag!) isn’t so bad either.

Inbox Zero Executive Chair

The Executive Chair from Inbox Zero has all the design features of a super-ergonomic office chair but doesn’t have the meshy, computer geek vibe thanks to a luxe faux leather, contrast stitching, a powder-coated stainless steel frame, and cushy button tufting. This chair comes with all the features you need for an all-day seat (lumbar support, seat-height adjustment, tilt) and doesn’t look quite as corporate-ergonomic as other options.

Ikea Järvfjället Chair

The Järvfjället has fantastic support and posture-focused design. This is the kind of chair that will maintain its integrity for years (which can’t be said about much from Ikea). But all Ikea jokes aside, reviewers rave over how easy it is to assemble this desk throne. The modern design and wallet-friendly price are just the cherry on top.

Ikea Långfjäll Chair

If you need an office chair that can squeeze into a smaller space, the Långfjäll from Ikea is a perfect choice. It’s compact but doesn’t skimp on support. A taller backrest is hard to find in conference chairs, but here it is—a small detail that makes a world of difference over the course of a day (instead of leaving your shoulders to slouch in a low-backed chair). The Långfjäll has removable armrests, a supportive foam seat, ergonomic lumbar support, and put-together upholstery that comes in five different colors to suit your space best.

Knoll ReGeneration Chair

If you’re willing to splurge a little more on an office chair, let me direct you to the Knoll ReGeneration. Can you really put a price on your day in, day out comfort for the next six to 12 months? This chair is a best seller for a reason. The slim profile boasts plenty of in-design support, including a contoured frame, high-performance elastomer Flex Back Net, integral lumbar support, dynamic suspension control, multidirectional flexors for added natural movement, a soft upholstered back fitted over the back net, and a recline resistance (that intelligently keeps you from leaning back and straining your spine). Altogether, it creates a chair that looks classic and is built to keep you comfortable for as long as you need it. Bonus: This chair is Greenguard Gold Certified for sustainability and can be customized with different colors and finishes to your liking.