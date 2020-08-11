Here’s where VP pick Kamala Harris stands on Big Tech, family leave, fair pay, and more

Former vice president Joe Biden has picked Senator Kamala Harris of California to be his running mate, a historic move that will make her the first woman of color to be nominated by a major party in a U.S. presidential election. Harris, one of Biden’s toughest rivals in the Democratic primary race, had been seen as one of the most likely choices throughout the months-long vetting process.
I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate.
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020
Here’s where Harris has said she stands on major issues:
- On paid family leave: In October 2019, she unveiled a plan that would give new parents six months of paid leave, much more than most employers give now.
- On breaking up Big Tech: Considering her home state is California, Harris has treaded carefully on that subject, stopping short of calling for a full breakup of Big Tech companies such as Facebook and Google. At the same time, she’s called on Twitter to ban President Trump from the platform. And in 2018, she did not let Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg off easy when she questioned him on data privacy.
- On equal pay: During her presidential campaign last year, she unveiled a plan that would force companies to prove they pay men and women equally, and fine them when they don’t.
- On forced arbitration: After Fast Company reported that JPMorgan Chase was reinstating a forced arbitration clause for its credit card customers, Harris wrote a letter to the company’s CEO, Jamie Dimon, demanding he reverse the move.
- On workers’ rights: Last year, she introduced legislation that would essentially extend full workers’ rights to domestic workers.
- On coronavirus relief: She wants to give you more checks! Harris was one of a handful of senators who endorsed the idea that stimulus checks should be monthly.