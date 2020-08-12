These nine sketches from ‘Mr. Show’ in the 1990s perfectly explain everything about 2020

That this character was a rascally hillbilly stereotype, and not a Black man minding his own business, speaks to either the sociocultural landscape of the era, or David Cross’s ability to crush in the writers’ room. While this recurring bit may be a relic of its time, though, a lot of other Mr. Show sketches perfectly predicted what life in America would be like in 2020.

The show’s prescience extends far beyond the fact that it features a hate group whose slogan is “America First”—and beyond the fact that it included a baseball roster of future comedy stars. (Aside from Cross and cocreator Bob Odenkirk, the show featured early turns from Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, Paul F. Tompkins, Karen Kilgariff, Scott Aukerman, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Brian Posehn, and Jack Black.) Buried within Mr. Show’s instantly dated Marilyn Manson jokes and era-appropriate focus on “slackers” was an impeccable sense of America’s contradictions, hypocrisies, and hubris. The writers so deftly translated these national attributes in some sketches, it’s hard not to search for them in the traits of individual characters in others.

Here are the sketches that best reflect the reality of 2020 America.

Change for a Dollar

In the very first episode of the series, Cross and Odenkirk slipped in an ode to pointless bureaucracy. A clerk is uncertain about whether he can give change for a dollar to a customer, so he runs this query up the flag pole—all the way to the President of the United States, in fact. Here we are now, 26 years later, locked in political gridlock over whether and how to enact seeming no-brainer decisions like paying people several hundred dollars a week to stay home during a pandemic. It’s something your average person on the street would probably think to do, and yet our brightest political minds can’t find a way to break through the chain of approval and spur some action.

Blow Up the Moon

There is no good reason to blow up the moon and yet nearly everyone in this sketch is hellbent on doing so. “America can, will, should, and must blow up the moon,” an egghead played by Cross announces from a podium up top. It’s a play on American exceptionalism, the indomitable spirit later embodied by the Onion article, Fuck Everything, We’re Doing Five Blades. Everyone from President Guy Whitey Corngood to country singer C.S. Lewis Jr is all in on absolutely evaporating the moon. They’re so excited for it to happen that they never bother to ask why it’s even happening in the first place. (The monkey NASA plans on using to deploy the moon-bomb is the first to ask.) It’s a sketch that feels deeply embedded in the DNA of 2020, where blindly following wherever the patriotism wind is blowing (We’re bombing Iran! We’re opening the country back up in time for Memorial Day!) feels increasingly like a dead end.

Trip to Europe

While the Road Rules iconography feels part and parcel of the 1990s, the idea of setting a Road Rules challenge in the Anne Frank Museum feels a lot like getting through your day in 2020. Not only is the sketch about Americans failing to understand the gravity of a situation, it’s about trying to keep up some ultimately pointless mission in the face of horrifying reality. We’re in the middle of America’s most consequential election possibly ever and a global pandemic has killed over 160,000 Americans, robbed millions of their jobs, and forced untold thousands into homelessness. At any moment of frivolity, perhaps during a Zoom happy hour or a socially distanced picnic, or when those still employed enter a flow state, all it takes is one sideways glance to remind you that the world is currently one big monument to unspeakable tragedy.