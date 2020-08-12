These nine sketches from ‘Mr. Show’ in the 1990s perfectly explain everything about 2020

That this character was a rascally hillbilly, and not a Black man minding his own business, speaks to either the sociopolitical landscape of the era, or the ability of David Cross, who played Ronnie, to crush in the writers’ room. But while this recurring bit may be a relic of its time, a lot of other Mr. Show sketches went the other way, accidentally predicting what life in America would be like in 2020.

The show’s prescience extends far beyond the sketch featuring a hate group whose slogan is “America First”—and beyond the fact that its cast included a baseball roster of future comedy stars. (Aside from Cross and cocreator Bob Odenkirk, the show had early turns from Patton Oswalt, Sarah Silverman, Paul F. Tompkins, Karen Kilgariff, Scott Aukerman, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Brian Posehn, and Jack Black.) Buried within Mr. Show’s instantly dated jokes about Marilyn Manson and “slackers” lurked an impeccable sense of America’s contradictions, hypocrisies, and hubris. The writers deftly illustrated these national attributes in some sketches, and ascribed them to individuals in others, in a way that feels more relevant now than ever.

Was the series just ahead of its time? Or has America finally sunk into a swamp of self-parody? Judge for yourself with these nine Mr. Show sketches that eerily reflect the reality of 2020 America.

Change for a Dollar

In the very first episode, Cross and Odenkirk slipped in an ode to pointless bureaucracy. A clerk is uncertain about whether he can give a customer change for a dollar, so he runs this query up the flag pole—all the way to the President of the United States. Here we are now, 26 years later, locked in political gridlock over whether and how to enact seeming no-brainer decisions like paying people hundreds of dollars a week to stay home during a pandemic. It’s something your average person on the street might think to do, and yet our brightest political minds can’t find a way to break through the chain of approval and spark some action.

Blow Up the Moon

There is no good reason to blow up the moon and yet nearly everyone in this sketch is hellbent on doing so. “America can, will, should, and must blow up the moon,” an egghead played by Cross announces from a podium up top. It’s a play on American exceptionalism, the indomitable spirit later embodied by the Onion article, Fuck Everything, We’re Doing Five Blades. Everyone from President Guy Whitey Corngood (Jay Johnston) to country singer C.S. Lewis Jr (Odenkirk) is all in on absolutely evaporating the moon. They’re so excited to do it that they never bother to consider why they’re doing it in the first place. (The monkey NASA plans on deploying the moon-bomb is the first one to ask.) It’s a sketch that feels deeply embedded in the DNA of 2020, where blindly following wherever patriotic winds may blow (We’re bombing Iran! We’re opening the country back up in time for Memorial Day!) increasingly leads to dead ends.

Trip to Europe

While the Road Rules iconography feels part and parcel of the 1990s, setting a Road Rules challenge in the Anne Frank Museum feels a lot like getting through your day in 2020. Not only is the sketch about Americans failing to understand the gravity of a situation, it’s about trying to keep up some ultimately pointless mission in the face of horrifying reality. We’re in the middle of America’s most consequential election possibly ever and a global pandemic has killed over 160,000 Americans, robbed millions of their jobs, and forced untold thousands into homelessness. At any moment of frivolity, perhaps during a Zoom happy hour or a socially distanced picnic, or when those still employed enter a flow state of work, all it takes is one sideways glance to remind you that the world is currently one big monument to unspeakable tragedy.