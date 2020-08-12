5 misconceptions about live-streaming (and how to improve your own use)

With more people logging in through digital mediums while working from home, streaming video and virtual meetings are more widely viewed.

Through streaming video, you can be build brand awareness, showcase and monetize new and existing products and services, deliver support, and even make your staff viral video stars. Customers typically find video more engaging and easier to process than text, so investing in video capabilities is a sensible choice. But if you’re looking at live-streaming, there are many options on the market and a lot of factors to consider before choosing the right solution.

Even if you consume a significant amount of live-streamed videos, it can be hard to pinpoint exactly what aspect of the video is the most important from the viewer perspective. To make things even more complicated, there are many persistent myths about what is and isn’t critical in the streaming video space. Here are five of such myths (and a few facts debunking them).

High-quality video is not critical

If you’re contemplating a live-stream solution and believe you don’t need top-quality live-streaming video to capture and hold viewer attention, think again. According to a survey from New York magazine, the overwhelming majority of viewers (67%) consider video quality the most important factor when watching a live stream. Your clients won’t stick with your stream if you don’t deliver the video quality they expect.

Audio quality is less important than video quality

Another important element is audio. High-quality audio is also a must-have if you’re engaging customers via streaming video.

An experiment conducted by USC illustrated this perfectly. Researchers showed the same science lecture video to two groups: one watched with high quality sound, and the other group saw the exact same video with lower quality audio. The people who viewed the video with lower quality audio rated the talk “worse, the speaker less intelligent and less likeable and the research less important.” This demonstrates that audio quality is linked directly to credibility in viewers’ minds.

Video resolution is the most important element

If you’re not an expert, it’s not unreasonable to believe the amount of detail is the most important possible consideration for video, but that’s not true. The way your streaming video solution handles motion is more critical than being able to see details like veins in a leaf. As filmmakers extol, it’s tough for an audience to read expressions, gestures, and body language if the motion is jumpy, blurry, or interrupted by pixilation. High-definition video creates the right balance.