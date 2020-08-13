America’s coronavirus testing is a disaster. Here’s how we could fix it

As delays in coronavirus test results plague countless cities and states across the country, it cannot be overstated how detrimental these haphazard testing operations are, not only to our nation’s public health, but also to any hope we have of getting our economy moving forward again.

When it comes to a virus that has an incubation period of two weeks, there is absolutely no point in taking a test if the patient has to wait more than a week for the results. These long delays render the results completely useless, not only for the patient, but also for the public health officials who need that data to make crucial decisions.

So how did we get to a point where 25% of the tests conducted in a city such as New York take at least a week to process? Or how in a state such as Georgia, results take upwards of 10 days? How is it acceptable that a diagnostics lab in Dallas could overbill governments, insurers, and patients at absurd rates such as $2,300 for a single test, while in other parts of the country prices range wildly from $20 to over $800?

The simple answer is that many of the testing operations that we’re watching fail us in real time are the product of an arcane healthcare system built to support layer upon layer of Kafkaesque bureaucracies as a means of multiplying profits by a magnitude. The same broken healthcare system that has failed Americans for years is now failing us when we need it most, making it difficult to adapt and innovate quickly.

Healthcare costs in the U.S. are often double or triple what they are in other countries.

Put simply, testing programs built on traditional healthcare methods rely on unintuitive patient assessment tools, seemingly endless supply chains, and labs that are disconnected from both the sample collection and result reporting processes.

These systems are prohibitively complicated and unnecessarily expensive, often leaving Americans on the outside looking in. In many places, wait times have averaged over two weeks, and in the worst cases, patients don’t even get a call if their test comes back negative.

That is both distressing for patients and a massive disservice to both our public health and economic goals.