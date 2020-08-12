Facebook’s AI for identifying hate speech seems to be working

Facebook reported a huge, 134% increase in the number of hate posts it removed from its primary social media platform from the first quarter to the second quarter. The company says in a new Community Standards Enforcement Report that it took action on 9.6 million hateful posts in the first quarter and 22.5 million in the second.

Facebook VP of Integrity Guy Rosen said during a media call that the main reason for the uptick is an improvement to the AI detection systems Facebook is relying on to remove hateful content. Facebook also said it’s expanded some of its automation technology to cover Spanish, Arabic, and Indonesian posts.

Something similar happened on Instagram. Facebook says its AI systems detected 84% of (known) hate speech on that service, after detecting just 45% of the hate speech in the first quarter of the year. The company says it removed 3.3 million hateful Instagram posts in the second quarter, versus just 808,900 in the first quarter. “These increases were driven by expanding our proactive detection technologies in English and Spanish,” the company said in a statement.

The numbers suggest real progress in the improvements to Facebook’s AI systems, on which it is pinning much of its hope for controlling a large and evolving hate and misinformation problem on its platforms. But the substantial increases in removals also suggest that Facebook may have been—and indeed may still be—simply missing significant amounts of hate content on its platforms. An alternate reason for the large uptick in hate speech removals is that there may have been a general increase in hateful content as the coronavirus spread. There is some data supporting a rise in xenophobia toward Chinese people in the U.S.

Mainly, the company finds toxic posts via its AI and user reports. It has no way of knowing exactly how much hate survives undetected.

It can, however, use data science to make estimates, as Rosen explains on Twitter: