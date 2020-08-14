‘Spree’ takes down white male mass murderers and influencer culture in one satirical swipe

Director Eugene Kotlyarenko’s latest project started off with a simple enough prompt: His cowriter Gene McHugh approached him with the idea of making a minimalist horror film about a ride-share driver killing his fares.

“The proposition built into the gig economy that we trust people based on five-star ratings is inherently scary,” Kotlyarenko says. “So to exploit that, I thought, was a good idea. Then we had the bigger question of, ‘What was making him kill?'”

That question tipped them into the Russian nesting doll of satire that is Spree.

Spree stars Joe Keery (Stranger Things) as Kurt Kunkle, a hapless ride-share driver whose desperate desire to become an influencer leads to a murderous rampage for likes and follows.

It’s part cautionary tale of the world of app-based ride-hailing, part takedown of influencer culture, all wrapped up in a scathing indictment of white, male mass murderers.

“Those people are just looking for attention. And instead of analyzing their psychosis, we actually should make fun of them, so that anyone who would even consider using violence as a shortcut to fame realizes that they’re pathetic losers,” Kotlyarenko says. “That logic is really similar to the DNA of wanting to become an influencer and wanting to go viral. So it’s approaching everything with satire, but also saying this is horrifying.”

That said, movies like Spree can walk a thin line between satire and potential inspiration. It’s something the film points to in a rather clever twist. But there was also a reality check of sorts during production when the Christchurch mosque shooter live-streamed his massacre on Facebook.