How convenience store chains such as Circle K and 7-Eleven are morphing in the COVID-19 era

Circle K is opening what’s believed to be the world’s first convenience store retrofitted with AI technology for autonomous checkout in Tempe, Arizona, the company announced this morning.

The chain is partnering with San Francisco-based Standard to equip the location with 80 to 100 ceiling cameras that record which products customers who sign in with the app take off the shelves.

“In light of COVID, this is the kind of experience people will like even more,” says Magnus Tägtström, head of global digital innovation at Circle K’s parent company, Alimentation Couche-Tard. “If you don’t want to, you don’t have to interact with anyone. You could just walk in, grab what you want, and walk out. That resonated very much with social distancing and a low-touch environment.”

According to the most recent industrywide data from the National Association of Convenience Stores, traffic during this year’s weekday morning rush, 7 a.m. to 9:59 a.m, is 85% of what it was last year, and lunchtime traffic, 11 a.m. to 2:59 p.m., is 88%.

“Can’t let the well run dry”

In the coronavirus era, many so-called convenience stores have become anything but. Gone are the office workers looking for quick afternoon snacks or in need of aspirin. Commuters, now a rare breed, aren’t stopping in to grab milk, ant traps, or bags of ice on their way. People are filling up with gas less frequently, which means fewer trips to the small stores amid a sea of pumps.

Convenience now is a handful of pretzels from a large bag in your kitchen, as you crumb your way to the desk in your bedroom. Impulse buys have been replaced by carefully planned trips to supermarkets and big-box retailers for everything from six-packs to detergent to shelf paper, as COVID-fearful shoppers choose to venture out as little as possible.

“[Stores] can’t let the well run dry,” says Dave Aron, a professor of marketing at Dominican University in River Forest, Illinois, and a convenience store expert. “You have to keep the revenue coming in. If it takes radical changes to keep customers coming, you have to bear the expenses. Because margins tend to be so low in fast-moving retail like that, you do what you have to do.”