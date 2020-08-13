What poker can teach you about living through a pandemic

If 2020 were a game of poker, it’s safe to say we drew a bad hand. While “uncertainty” is the word of the year, it’s easy to forget that we do have control over some things. While much of life (and poker) is chance, it’s possible to change your luck based on how you play your cards.

Human behavior expert Maria Konnikova says poker is the perfect metaphor for life: “The game is a high-risk, high-reward environment where players make critical decisions based on incomplete information.”

In 2017, Konnikova, who holds a Ph.D. in psychology, decided to take on a year-long project: learning poker as a way to better understand the difference between skill and luck. She convinced Poker Hall of Fame inductee Erik Seidel to be her mentor and immersed herself in strategies of the game. After a fair share of setbacks and folds, she eventually started winning. And about a year later, she had earned hundreds of thousands of dollars from Texas Hold’em tournaments, won a major title, and got a sponsor.

“I have a fascination with luck,” says Konnikova, who chronicled her experience and the lessons she learned in her book The Biggest Bluff: How I Learned to Pay Attention, Master Myself, and Win. “I wanted to explore the difference between skill and chance—what we can control, what we can take credit for, and what we can’t. Too often people take credit for the good things and place blame for the bad.”

Poker balances two oppositional forces we have in our life: chance and control. And understanding the rules of each can help you deal with life during the pandemic.

Let Go of the Outcome

Too often, people focus on things they can’t control. It’s a natural response to uncertainty. Even if you have exceptional knowledge and skills, you can’t always control what happens. Chance is the cards that come to you that you can’t know.

“You can make a good decision and still get a bad outcome,” says Konnikova. “There is no such thing as 100% certainty. Let go of the outcome—divorce yourself from it—and focus on what you can control, which is your process.”