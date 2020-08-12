Architects spend upward of $200K on facades they never use. Here’s a creative way to repurpose them

Before large and complicated buildings are built, they get tested. Small sections of complicated facades and unconventional design approaches are often built at full scale to test their visual or structural integrity. Known as architectural mockups, these 10 or 20 foot sample walls and corners are built to make sure that, once constructed at full height, the facades won’t fail and the buildings won’t crumble.

But like snippets of architectural DNA in some oversized laboratory, after they’ve been tested and proved stable, these architectural mockups are thrown away.

Through a new project, one of these building chunks will become part of a new structure in a New York City community garden.

The project is a collaboration between designers Ivi Diamantopoulou and Jaffer Kolb of the firm New Affiliates and architect and historian Sam Stewart-Halevy, who have been working together in New York since 2018 to research and reuse architectural mockups.

“They’re this massive and strange investment of time, energy, labor and resources that we as designers experience all the time and know about, but that aren’t necessarily public,” says Kolb. A single mockup can cost upwards of $200,000 to build, he says. “It’s very real, it’s very physical. We perceive it as a wasted resource. Can we think of a way to activate it or to give it a second life?”

That question led to Testbeds, a project that is turning an architectural mockup into a garden shed for a community garden in the Edgemere neighborhood of Queens. In partnership with GreenThumb, the New York City Parks Department’s community gardens program, Diamantopoulou, Kolb and Stewart-Halevy worked directly with gardeners at the Edgemere Coalition Community Garden to develop the design. Though the project was somewhat derailed by the coronavirus, the designers are hoping to complete construction this fall.

In New York City, where high-end and innovative building designs are as much marketing as architectural expression, mockups are a plentiful byproduct of the city’s most recent building boom. Through their research, the designers toured test facilities where mockups get blasted with wind, water and fire, and the junkyards where many of these pieces end up afterwards. Diamantopoulou says they came across many mockups of familiar Manhattan buildings, such as the wavy metallic facade of the Frank Gehry-designed tower marketed as New York by Gehry. “They’re extremely recognizable and iconic, even as little chunks,” she says. The designers decided that makes them ideal for reuse in public space.