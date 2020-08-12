The NFL is dying. Could the coronavirus save it?

There are few institutions more conservative than American football. The NFL has been slow to grapple with evidence of brain damage, circumspect with player protests, and resistant to tectonic shifts in the media landscape that will eventually make its business model obsolete. Unless something changes, it’s likely that viewership will continue to decline over the next decade, costing the league billions of dollars in potential revenue.

It doesn’t have to be that way.

Imagine for a moment if Adam Silver, the forward-thinking commissioner of the NBA, took over the NFL. How would he look at a 2020 season impaired by the coronavirus? If history is any indication, he’d embrace the crisis as a way to test out new ideas, to start implementing reforms, to experiment with new revenue strategies. He’d leverage public consciousness about social distancing to reduce contact and make the game safer. He’d take advantage of the Washington football naming debacle to start a public conversation and elevate the league’s image.

Of course, that’s not what the NFL is doing. As of now, the league is charging ahead with relatively minimal adaptations, despite the current pandemic. Even if the NFL somehow avoids a major outbreak (despite using the same approach to travel as Major League Baseball, which has already seen games postponed left and right), a conventional season will yield a conventional outcome: good TV ratings, solid revenue, a game with a terrible image and its long-term future still in doubt.

Enough. This is the season for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and his management team to take a page out of Silicon Valley’s playbook and try as many new things as possible. Act like a startup. Take risk. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to make the game safer, shorter, more fun, and more lucrative—all while using COVID-19 as an excuse to walk away from anything that doesn’t pan out. Goodell can start here:

1. Demonstrate more concern for players

Play in a bubble. The NBA and NHL are both conducting all of their games inside tightly controlled spaces (the NBA in Orlando and the NHL in Toronto and Edmonton). It’s working. The players not only seem safe; the leagues seem like they actually care. But more important, if the NFL were located in just one or two cities, they would have to play games every single day. If every game were played in, say, Dallas, you’d need to play two games each weekday and three on weekends. What self-respecting football fan wouldn’t tune in? Yes, it’d take some logistical wizardry, but there are consultants and computers to figure that out.

Elevate the league’s social consciousness. In Orlando, the NBA is constantly using its platform to raise awareness of social justice issues, Black Lives Matter, and equality in general (as has the WNBA in Bradenton). The Washington Football Team literally has no name this year (they’re actually called the Washington Football Team) because of owner Daniel Snyder’s refusal to abandon the Redskins brand. Rather than hiding from the issue, embrace it. Organize a series of online panels, speeches, and conferences to discuss the issue overtly. Talk about why the Redskins name was hurtful to so many people. Talk about what should replace it. Turn one of the league’s biggest embarrassments into a strength.