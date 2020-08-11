How the philanthropy world should use this moment to actually help Black people

These conversations are also happening, of course, in the world of philanthropy. In philanthropy, such discussions are commonplace—combating inequality being a goal we pay lip service to, but often make little progress towards. Foundation executives delay action by searching for better equity frameworks and tools, but avoid asking vulnerable communities what they believe will actually uplift their lives.

What’s remarkable now is the urgency with which these conversations are happening, and the undeniable manner in which they are finally translating into action. Over the past few months, corporations and major donors have committed huge amounts of money to organizations fighting specifically for racial justice. This has contributed at least in part to a larger reckoning. For the first time in my life, for example, municipal governments are defunding their police.

For those of us who work in (or with) philanthropy, all this energy, money, and momentum is unequivocally a good thing. With momentum and funding comes new opportunity. In our context, especially, the change we can affect has the potential to be holistic in scope. I’ve been working with underrepresented nonprofit founders for almost a decade, and I’ve never felt the potential for progress in solving the problems we care most about to be so tangible.

For all the enthusiasm and capital we’ve generated in the past few months, however, we’re still falling short of creating meaningful change in the philanthropy world. We need to have a hard conversation about why.

Still missing in our work is a discussion of power—namely, shifting power from those who have it, and have for centuries held onto it, to those who don’t, and for whom it has been systematically denied. Nonprofit executive teams and boardrooms will still be exceedingly white, and the people who benefit from our beneficence will be, too. This will always be true, and until we ensure the voices represented at those tables are diverse, the systemic inequality from which we suffer will remain. Philanthropy has long lagged when it comes to investing in power-shifting policies. We talk a lot in our circles about diversity, for example, and we release statements affirming the fact that we’re talking about diversity, but that’s just not enough. Increasing diversity can be understood as getting more Black people in the room, where they can bear witness. Transformational change is only created by getting the woefully underrepresented a seat at the table, where they can make decisions.

The question before us, then, to put it bluntly, is this: How do we shift decision-making power in philanthropy to Black people?