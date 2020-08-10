Google Maps is back on the Apple Watch—with one big limitation

Google Maps is back on the Apple Watch after a three-year absence, letting you get directions home or to work without having to use Apple Maps. Although Google has supported WatchOS before, it pulled a previous version of the app in 2017 without explanation.

The new version has one major limitation, though: Unlike on an iPhone, you can’t say “Hey Siri, get directions in Google Maps” to start navigating by voice with only an Apple Watch. For directions anywhere besides your preset Home and Work locations, you’ll have to enter the destination on an iPhone first, then use the Watch to pick up where you left off. Unless you really don’t trust Apple’s directions despite recent improvements, Apple Maps will still be the best way to get directions from your wrist.