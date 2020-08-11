Sports and gaming are melding into one—and it’s the future

Sport has been forever changed. History might paint the transformation as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, but, in reality, the evolution had already started. The coronavirus has been a catalyst for accelerated change. The playing field has not been leveled; the boundaries have been completely redefined.

The pandemic has brought the sports industry to its knees, but against the backdrop of global crisis, opportunities have arisen for others. While the sports business is set to lose as much as $61.6 billion in missed revenues by the end of 2020, the gaming sector, on the other hand, will generate revenues of $159.3 billion, a 9.3% year-over-year increase. Although largely driven by unforeseen circumstances, the pandemic has highlighted the large gulf in the prioritization of fan experience between the two.

The sports industry has much to learn from gaming if it is to maintain and grow its global fanbase.

The impact the pandemic has had on live sport is clear for us all to see. In some way, however large or small, we have all felt the effects of it. Whether it has stopped us from going to watch our favorite team, impacted our day-to-day professional lives, or just given us less to talk about with friends, the loss of live sport has been clear to witness.

However, if there is one positive element to come out of this all for the sports industry, it is that leagues, federations, and teams have had to rethink their way of doing business. The pandemic has accelerated innovation on various fronts. Note the experiments in baseball, such as adding a runner on second base in extra innings to heighten the drama and increase the likelihood of the game ending sooner. The NBA added a play-in tournament for the last spot in the playoffs. These may have been added out of necessity this year, but they may well live on.

That spirit is especially the case with the return of sport behind closed doors, with the need to remotely manage the production of leagues and make fans feel part of the live experience from the comfort of their homes. The temporary state of the live sports sector, with limited or no fans in stadiums, has only amplified a bigger and more recognizable challenge. Pandemic or no pandemic, studies show that 90% of fans are unable to watch their favorite team in their home stadium due to factors such as location or financial considerations. Therefore, although the current global state has highlighted the lost sense of community between fans and their beloved sports, that problem has always existed for the 90% who can only watch from home.

This clearly demonstrates that sport has an issue with providing authentic fan experiences outside of the stadium.