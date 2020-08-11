Try this surprising strategy for upping your excellence over the long haul of remote work

We appear to be entering the long-haul phase of working from home, at least those of us lucky enough to have that option. As we write this, COVID-19 is gaining momentum again, and an increasing number of companies have told their employees to do their jobs remotely for the foreseeable future. People are breathing sighs of relief and, frankly, of exhaustion.

We believe the remote hustle has produced some healthy workplace changes such as shorter meetings and less time spent on office politics. But it’s also created a culture of work that’s both relentless and, paradoxically, isolating. We’re constantly producing while feeling less connected to our coworkers. Meanwhile, work and life have blurred into a surreal, boundary-free existence where it’s often hard to delineate one day from the next, much less the differences between work time, personal time, and even bedtime. We’re wearing PJ bottoms to Zoom calls, and we’re falling asleep curled up with our laptops at the end of interminable days.

Exhausted mediocrity

Where can you find relief in these strange times? Oddly enough, we think there’s a lot to learn about living and working better in this crisis from the research on good business strategy.

Strategy, once you boil it down, is about being better than your competitors at the things that matter most to your customers. This sounds simple enough, but here’s the hard part: In most cases, this means you also have to be worse than your competitors at other things, ideally the less important ones. Think Southwest Airlines, with its friendly service and low prices, in exchange for a stripped-down flight experience and out-of-the-way airport commute.

Companies such as Southwest that have great strategy tend to underinvest where it matters least in order to free up the resources to overinvest where it matters most. A major lesson of our decade of research on service companies is that

organizations that resist this truth and try to be great at everything usually end up in a state of “exhausted mediocrity.” Sound familiar?

Whenever we teach people about this idea, we get the same question: Does this logic work out of the office too? As we wrote in our latest book, Unleashed, the short answer is hell, yes. In fact, the idea is even more important in the middle of a pandemic, when resources (time, energy, capital) have become scarcer for so many of us. Now more than ever, we need to use those resources strategically—which means giving up the fantasy that we can excel in every aspect of our lives.

Dare to be bad (at something)

It takes courage to deliberately underperform, and so we call this approach “daring to be bad.” Let’s start with a simple example: a dare-to-be-bad approach to time management might mean that you choose to underdeliver on email in order to overdeliver on client engagement. In this tradeoff, you’d still respond to messages, of course, but you would no longer crush it. You might respond within 24 hours instead of two hours (or two minutes—you know who you are).