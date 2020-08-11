Science explains why we’re so much more bold online, especially now

There’s something about the combination of months-long quarantine, 10+ hours a day staring at screens, massive unemployment numbers, and proliferating misinformation that brings out the best in humanity. Kidding! Our digital worlds are saturated with charged rhetoric these days.

One ill-conceived social media post can trigger the downfall of a business or professional career, or at the very least a PR fiasco. From pageant queens to government officials, outspokenness and cancel culture are heightened at the moment, and this polarized landscape (along with the realization that saying nothing sometimes equates to being complicit) has you feeling the need to speak up virtually.

Urban Dictionary even has a phrase for this, “PC Bravery,” which they define as “False bravery that comes from hiding behind a computer screen. Includes (but is not limited to) saying things that you would never typically say in a face-to-face conversation, making empty threats to people you don’t like, and/or making up lies just to get a rise out of people (also known as trolling).”

Why is this? It turns out both sociologists and technologists have grappled with our digital lives feeling inhuman for over 40 years. This quandary is known as social presence theory, and it might give us insights into why the present moment’s special blend of increased screen time and decreased in-person interaction has us feeling so gutsy right now.

Social presence theory

Social presence theory was defined by social psychologists John Short, Ederyn Williams, and Bruce Christie in the 1976 book The Social Psychology Of Telecommunications. At its core, the theory examines the ability of a communication medium to accurately and effectively transmit social cues.

Nothing beats in-person interaction with regard to communication. So now that we’ve been glued to the news for months, and have also had our usual face-to-face interactions stunted by stay-at-home directives, has our capacity for empathy changed?

The often-cited 1972 research on nonverbal communication from Dr. Albert Mehrabian birthed the assertion that 93% of communication is nonverbal. Even as the percentages of this research continue to be explored and sometimes rejiggered, we generally accept that other modalities of communication such as body language and facial expression shape our perceptions of another person and how we respond to them. Without these nonverbal signals, we have a less complete experience of others and are more easily influenced by a group’s overall opinion.