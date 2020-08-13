45 innovative solutions for beautiful, easy-to-build housing to help cities with the homelessness crisis

When a tiny factory-built house from a startup called Boxabl arrives at a building site, the walls and roof are designed to quickly unfold, and the entire home can be assembled within just a few hours. The design is one of dozens listed on a new website that shares housing concepts that cities can use to rapidly respond to homelessness or in the case of a disaster.

The platform, called the Rapid Shelter Innovation Showcase, grew out of work in Los Angeles, where around 60,000 people are homeless on any given night. The Housing Innovation Collaborative, a nonprofit coalition, created the platform to push forward solutions to the housing crisis in the area. The team initially planned to build a physical showcase of new housing, and then the coronavirus struck. As the idea went virtual, the group realized that it could be a resource for cities anywhere. So far, the platform has collected 45 designs, some of which have been built or prototyped; others are concepts. Here are a few of the ideas:

NYC Emergency Housing Prototype

Designed for quick assembly after a disaster, these multistory buildings from Garrison Architects can be built in less than 15 hours. Units range from one to three bedrooms, include kitchens, bathrooms, and storage space, and can be hooked up to solar power.

Maidan Tent

From a team of Italian designers focused on creating a concept for a shelter for a refugee camp, this design combines a central shared space for socializing with individual rooms that surround it. The designers collaborated with the UN Migration Agency, the engineering firm Arup, and the Laboratory for Effective Anti-Poverty Policies at Bocconi University.

Connect Shelter

These shelters, from a company called Connect Homes that makes sustainable factory-built homes, are assembled almost entirely off-site and then can be quickly installed without a foundation or in-ground utilities. Each unit comes with a bedroom and bathroom; because the units are isolated from one another, with separate plumbing and mechanical systems, they could also be useful for COVID-19 patients.

The Scaffold

This concept for lightweight prefab rooms—designed by Alejandra Novelo and Khoa Vu in collaboration with Gensler—are laid out with space in between to allow for increased daylight and ventilation and to create shared community spaces. Using standard scaffolding and low-cost prefab modules lowers the cost.