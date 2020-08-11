See inside a city run by children

Every two years, for a few summer weeks, the city of Munich is taken over by children. Filling government roles, running businesses, building structures, and talking politics, kids participate in what’s known in Germany as a spielstadt, or play city: a miniature city composed almost entirely of children.

This city-within-a-city is a vast urban role-playing game that puts children ages 7 to 15 in control of designing, running, and reimagining a city. Children take jobs and governmental posts, pay taxes and pass laws, produce goods and rely on the services of a local economy. By turns educational and experimental, the play city offers children a chance to better understand and participate in the functions of a city, while also allowing them the freedom to rethink what a city can be. Their city, Mini-Munich, lives for three weeks, from late July to mid-August, and becomes pretty much whatever the kids want. It’s a mix of banal urban bureaucracy and unhindered make-believe.

Organized by the educational institution Kultur & Spielraum with funding from the city of Munich and support from donors, the play city is free for children to attend. This year’s Mini-Munich was scheduled long in advance of the coronavirus pandemic, but prohibitions against large gatherings threatened to derail what is basically a bunch of kids brought together in the same space. So the organizers adapted. “Children’s concerns were more or less sidelined. They were either seen as vectors for the virus or as a nuisance for parents who couldn’t go to work. So we were really keen to keep it going,” says Joscha Thiele of Kultur & Spielraum. “But then obviously we had to reinvent the play city.”

Typically set in one large warehouse or compound, this year’s play city has been distanced and distributed throughout Munich, operating in about 40 different locations concentrated in four main zones of the city. Cases of COVID-19 peaked in early April in Germany, and of the 217,000 cases nationwide, only about 7,000 have been in Munich. Despite relatively low numbers, the play city organizers remain cautious and have put in place a mask requirement and social distancing rules. Only about 1,000 children can participate on any day—less than half the typical population—and they are clustered in small groups.

The concept was developed in Munich in the late 1970s and has since spawned play cities around the world, from Egypt to China to Japan. Thiele says children often participate in several iterations of the play city over the years, and some line up long before each day’s official 10 a.m. start time to make sure they get in. “We know by now that there are children and families who have to plan their summer holidays around this because the children will not countenance missing one day of this,” he says.

The game follows a loose set of rules that are based on each participant having a job or role, set at the beginning of each day, and followed based on the day’s needs and the city’s changes. A child-run laundry in one part of town washes the robes used by the children working the high court in the town hall. If officials in the mayor’s office need to send a letter, they go to the post office to buy stamps. If workers in the library need a new mailbox, they go to the carpenters to get it built. Each office, business, and department submits funding requests to the city council, and the city council votes on how taxes should be distributed. This year, much of the daily operations and interactions are happening by a phone system originally proposed by the children themselves. Others set up an active stock market, and the organizers hired a group of 17- and 18-year olds—now aged out of being able to play—who developed a web application that maps out job locations and lists the latest city news. (One recent headline: “Lemonade sold out!”)

“It’s modeled after a big city, but obviously it’s a game, very consciously so. We have some very serious elements like tax and the tax collector and the city finances,” Thiele says.”And then at the same time we have very playful, silly things.”