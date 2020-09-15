This (free!) parenting class from Yale will help you eliminate friction in your house

The past five months have brought families much closer—literally—in ways that have been both incredibly rewarding and incredibly trying. Kids have been taken out of their routines, their classrooms have closed, and their independence and freedoms have been restricted. Many parents, meanwhile, have found themselves juggling work, childcare, and remote education responsibilities all at the same time. It certainly hasn’t made for easy familial relationships.

Fortunately, Yale University has an online course ready to come to the rescue.

Created by Dr. Alan E. Kazdin, a professor of psychology and child psychiatry and director of the Yale Parenting Center, “Everyday Parenting” is designed to give parents and caregivers of kids of any age (from preschool to teens) a toolkit of techniques to make life at home a little smoother.

Over 25 years, the center has worked with some 5,000 parents to address a variety of behavioral challenges. Kazdin has drawn from that expertise to create this step-by-step program, which covers everything from the particular way to praise a child to get them to change their behavior to how to effectively discipline a child. Spoiler: Make punishments “mild and brief”; severe and long ones just bring out more negative behaviors. There’s a special section on how to handle adolescents (including what’s going on in their heads) and one that covers how to approach behavioral issues at school.

The course is available on Coursera, making it easy to access (and free to audit). It’s organized in a modular structure, so you can take the classes—which incorporate videos, readings, and quizzes—at your own pace.

Kazdin wants people to know that “Everyday Parenting” isn’t only for parents who are at their wits’ end. It’s for anyone who wants to improve their relationships with their children. At a time when frustrations at home can go from simmer to full boil in a matter of minutes—and can throw an entire school or workday off the rails—eliminating even the smallest points of friction can be “a revelation,” according to an FC editor who is taking the class.

Currently, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial on Coursera before paying for any of the courses, which cost $79 a month. Additionally, you can audit any Coursera class for free, though the audit doesn’t give you full access to discussions, materials, or resources in the course.