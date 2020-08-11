Cable banked on fleecing sports fans. Now, it’s paying the price

Now that all the major cable and satellite TV providers have reported their Q2 2020 earnings, we know the exact amount of damage cord-cutting inflicted on traditional TV through the start of the summer.

In the second quarter of 2020, more than 1.3 million homes dropped traditional cable or satellite TV service, and most of those cord-cutters didn’t replace their standard bundle with a streaming one such as Sling TV or Hulu + Live TV. The industry as a whole lost roughly a million pay TV subscribers last quarter, and over the last year more than 5 million households have opted out of pay TV bundles, presumably in favor of cheaper streaming services and antennas.

It’s hard not to feel a tinge of schadenfreude for the TV industry. The downfall of expensive bundles was obvious years ago to anyone who was paying attention, but instead of providing more choice and flexibility, TV networks doubled down on more bloat at higher prices.

The strategy amounted to a dare: Sure, quit cable TV, but what will you do without your favorite sports team or that one other channel you like? As the pandemic continues to jeopardize live sports, and cost-conscious consumers decide they’d rather just keep the money or spend it elsewhere, the industry’s plan is now backfiring in spectacular fashion.

Cable’s game of chicken

The raw decline in pay TV subscribers only tells part of the story. One of the more interesting tidbits to come out of this quarter’s earnings was the news that Philo, a $20-per-month bundle of streaming TV channels, now has 750,000 subscribers, up 300% year-over-year.

Philo is notable because it doesn’t include any channels that carry sports, including local broadcast channels,and it has no content deals with Disney, NBCUniversal, Fox, or WarnerMedia. As such, it only charges about a third of what other streaming bundles cost, and has only raised prices once, when it eliminated a cheaper tier for new subscribers. Although Philo is booming, most major TV networks aren’t benefiting from the service’s success because it’s not carrying any of their channels.

Philo didn’t reveal its own subscriber numbers, though. Instead, they were announced by Discovery CEO David Zaslav, whose company is a Philo investor. By revealing Philo’s numbers, Zaslav showed how the excessive costs of live sports and broadcast channels are dragging down the entire pay TV enterprise. (He’s made the point more explicitly before, saying in a previous earnings call that the company’s subscriber numbers might turn around if more sports-free options were available.)