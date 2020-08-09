How to watch Shark Week 2020 on Discovery live without cable

Just when you thought it was safe to go back to a socially distanced beach, Shark Week has returned to take a bite out of your summer.

For anyone who is endlessly fascinated by the ocean’s most magnificent beasts, look no further than the weeklong block of shark-related programing brought to you by the Discovery channel. It’s been a summer tradition at the network since 1988.

This year, Discovery has spared no expense to bring fans an eclectic, star-studded lineup of pure shark madness. (I would gladly describe it with a cute pun like “fintastic” or “jawsome,” but it’s impossible to find one that Discovery hasn’t shamelessly exhausted over the decades.) Programming on tap for Shark Week 2020 includes Tyson vs. Jaws, during which former boxing champ Mike Tyson will—we kid you not—fight an actual shark, and Shaq Does Shark Week, featuring NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Shark Week 2020 is scheduled to begin tonight (Sunday, August 9) at 8 p.m. ET and runs through Sunday, August 16. You can check out the full schedule on Discovery’s website.

Cord cutters who want to stream Shark Week without a cable or satellite TV subscription have a few different options. Watching it live will require a standalone streaming service that offers Discovery as part of a bundle. These are easy to cancel and you can often get a free promotional week. Here are some of the most popular services:

Discovery also makes some Shark Week content available for free on its website or via its Discovery Go mobile apps for iOS and Android. However, to watch all Shark Week content this way, you’ll need a login with a cable or satellite provider or a streaming service. Have a great week!