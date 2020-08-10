What to do when you’re stuck in a career rut

What song do you hear in your head when you wake up in the morning? Is it something uplifting that gets you ready for a new day? Or the lyrics to that Pink Floyd song “Time”? And then one day you find, ten years have got behind you.

If so, you might just be stuck in a career rut.

Not everyone wants a career marked by advancement. Many people use their job as a way to engage with other people, to pay the bills, or to subsidize the activities that really feed their soul. But if you’re interested in progressing in your career, then you should feel that your job enables you to learn new skills and to encounter new people that will prepare you for your next position.

If you feel you’ve learned all you can from your current position, there are several things you can do to get yourself unstuck—even without looking for a brand-new position.

Ask for more

Look around your workplace. Who seems to get plum assignments? Who gets asked to take on new responsibilities? You might think that leaders in organizations are thinking long and hard about who should be selected for these roles. Sometimes there is an extensive selection process. More often, though, the people who get asked are the ones who come to mind when the leader is thinking about a task that has to get done.

That means you need to help yourself be a person who leadership thinks about when assigning new projects. It turns out that you don’t have to do anything devious to be top-of-mind for the leaders. In fact, the most effective thing you can do is to ask for some more responsibility. In general, leaders of organizations are busy, and so they may not be able to evaluate all the likely candidates for a job that needs to get done. When you volunteer to take on something new, you’re putting yourself into the pool of people who will get considered. That’s a great start.

Say “yes” more often

Of course, you’re probably really busy at work. Most organizations don’t have a lot of spare capacity, so you are likely to have a full-time job’s worth of work to do already. So, when someone comes along with yet more responsibility, you might be tempted to decline.