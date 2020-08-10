How my VC fund is helping our companies survive the pandemic

The past few months have seen almost all businesses make dramatic shifts, and the same is true for venture investing. By April 1, I knew I’d been fooled. I had figured COVID-19 would be just a bump in the road for our portfolio companies across Southeast Asia. Lockdowns and other measures were disrupting life in countries from Malaysia to Vietnam, but the founders and CEOs of our firms expected things would bounce back to normal soon. And so did I, until the bad news and grim projections from overseas kept coming. The data points were adding up to a pattern which in no way looked like a V-shaped, or even U-shaped, global economic recovery.

To me, they formed an L—a projected recovery with a long, flat bottom. So my partners and I convened a meeting with all members of our VC staff. Crunching through data on our dozens of companies, we redid each one’s prognosis, keeping in mind our certainty that the globe’s recovery would look more like an L, not a V. Next, we triaged the companies, using the color codes that emergency room teams assign to patients: red for critical and needing urgent care, amber for stable but serious, and green for no immediate danger.

Our mission was to better understand what the next 18 months would look like for Asian economies and then to triage the portfolio, bringing all companies to the best possible state of health for survival. Our April chart showed as many as 46% of companies flashing red and 31% in the amber range.

We started by adopting what we call a wartime mentality: recognizing that what’s going on could be deadly to a startup, and subsequently our VC firm. We then made and implemented plans that were data-driven but people-inspired throughout the portfolio.

Driving with the data lights on

Being data-driven doesn’t mean simply letting the numbers tell you what to do. It means gathering as much information as you can that could affect your goals, whether the info is quantitative or qualitative, and putting it into forms you can access and use. From the start, it was obvious the pandemic would impact different tech sectors differently. But we couldn’t just judge our companies by generalities like “online groceries good, travel booking bad.” Venture investing is a long game. We had companies in hard-hit verticals that looked solidly set to survive—one had over four years of cash runway—and others that looked dead in the water, unless you could find lifelines.

We looked at multiple factors to triage the companies. Will they have the cash to last at least 18 months? How good is the management team at making both tough decisions and creative leaps? And most importantly, what’s the outlook for their industry? (For one set of clues, we started tracking similar markets in China, which had entered a COVID curve earlier.)