2 science-backed benefits of making small talk with coworkers

Small talk with coworkers in the break room and pleasantries exchanged with office staff are more meaningful than you might think, according to an Academy of Management Journal article .

Contrary to the perception that small talk—brief, superficial, or trivial conversations unrelated to work—is inconsequential, researchers have found that chit-chat:

contributes to employees’ positive emotions

promotes well-being

fosters good workplace citizenship

“As we broke down daily interaction, we realized our most meaningful interactions are not when we’re talking about actual work. It’s when we’re greeting administrative staff, or the friendly gabbing before a meeting,” said Jessica R. Methot of Rutgers University and University of Exeter. Methot and coauthors Emily H. Rosado-Solomon of California State University Long Beach, Patrick E. Downes of Texas Christian University, and Allison S. Gabriel of University of Arizona, wrote “Office Chit-Chat as a Social Ritual: The Uplifting Yet Distracting Effects of Daily Small Talk at Work.”

Methot said they chose to study small talk at work because it’s so pervasive, but its effects are generally discounted. In fact, a 1995 study found that small talk makes up one-third of adults’ speech.

“It’s very superficial interaction, but it’s meaningful,” Methot said. “We don’t give it its due. For me, it’s about building culture and collaboration.”

Promoting well-being

To measure the impact of small talk on employee well-being, the researchers surveyed 151 full-time employees working at traditional 9 to 5 jobs outside the home. After controlling for participants’ baseline engagement for small talk, the researchers queried about levels of small talk throughout the day, and asked respondents to rate their emotions, work productivity, and overall engagement. Participants completed three surveys a day—morning, early afternoon, and evening—for 15 consecutive workdays.

“It didn’t matter if you were an introvert whose average amount of small talk was lower than what it is for an extrovert, small talk enhanced employees’ daily positive social emotions and contributed to employees feeling connected,” Methot said.