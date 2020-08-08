7 films to watch for a Netflix and Nollywood weekend

I had a conversation with my first-generation Nigerian friend about Tyler Perry movies, where I offered my theory on why he managed to build a beloved following in spite of critics. In short, there was a market for faith-based African American entertainment rooted in chitlin-circuit stage plays, and Perry cracked it wide open. The thing about these melodramas is that while they tend to get mixed reviews, there’s still something about the over-the-top storylines that pique your interest, and you might find yourself watching it because you really do enjoy it, or because you’re hate-watching, or because you’re trying to figure out what you’re actually watching but can’t stop because you’re secretly amused.

I fall in the latter category, and when my friend gave me a copy of Beyoncé vs. Rihanna—a Nollywood movie that imagines what an actual feud between the two singers would be like—I couldn’t turn away. Even though it was a Nigerian story, elements of it felt exactly how I’d feel watching Black American stage plays or even Tyler Perry flicks. What stands out most are the over-the-top storylines, obvious bloopers, strewn-together plots that somehow still come together in the end (probably with holes, though), melodramatic acting, and the seemingly never-ending supply of ridiculous yet still imaginative material.

The other elements that bring it all together are the heavy themes of family, faith, and life lessons. In recent years, American actors such as Vivica A. Fox, Lynn Whitfield, and Jimmy Jean-Louis have made appearances in Nollywood films such as 3 Days in Atlanta and Doctor Bello.

Nollywood isn’t new. A quick Google search makes it clear that the Nigerian film industry has been in production since the late 19th century. Director Ola Balogun (Cry Freedom, A Deusa Negra) is credited with being a Nollywood pioneer. His films in the ’70s and ’80s paved the way for the Nollywood movie explosion of the ’90s. Back then, Nollywood films were released on VHS (some of you are old enough to remember those) and shot on shoestring budgets. (If you’re like me and grew up around a diverse population of people—in New York City, in my case—then you may have walked past an African market or hair-braiding shop and seen Nollywood movie DVDs in storefront windows.)

But then Nollywood went global.

It has become one of the largest film industries in the world, and Netflix noticed, as have Chinese media companies—both having signed deals with the country’s movie-making giants such as Ayo Mkun (AY) and EbonyLife Films.