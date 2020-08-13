Selena Gomez’s ‘Selena + Chef’ is the quarantine comedy you’ve been dying for

Forty seconds into Selena Gomez’s quarantine cooking show, Selena + Chef (debuting on HBO Max today), she opens the door to her house, finds two perfect trendy burlap and canvas grocery bags of food, and as she picks them up to bring them inside, deadpans, “So this is what I’m burning today.”

So begins what may be the most delightful series of the quarantine—and I am as surprised as anyone.

Remember how you were going to use this time trapped at home to learn a new skill? Well, when you’re a star you can sell that idea to a streaming network. The news of Gomez’s cooking show, back in May, felt like a harbinger of some challenging days ahead for the entertainment industry. Production had shut down and it was likely unsafe to resume. We were going back to the 1930s pluckiness of “Hey, let’s put on a show! Time to fix up that old barn and put up a stage!” Which seemed appropriate given the Depression-era vibes of the pandemic, yet with an ultramodern twist of the barn being a star’s new $4.9 million home in Encino, California, that was formerly owned by the rocker Tom Petty.

When comedian Amy Schumer debuted her quarantine cooking show a week after Gomez announced her series, the fact that it was a bit of a dog’s breakfast didn’t exactly inspire confidence that Gomez could transcend the inherent limitations of both home-based production and a format that hasn’t seen a lot of innovation in its 80 years on television.

Gomez, then, was starting in a bit of a hole.

But what she and her team figured out was that Selena + Chef should not merely be just a cooking show but also a comedy. (Curious that Schumer, a professional comedian who normally makes tens of millions a year touring and has played Madison Square Garden, did not crack this egg, but let’s leave that aside for now.) Gomez is playing the role of every enthusiastic but unskilled chef who decided to try to up their game during the last several months, and her practiced vulnerability—of the sort that helped her build her 186-million-strong Instagram following—allows her to be silly in a way that produces some genuinely laugh-out-loud moments throughout the three episodes made available to reviewers.

Gomez definitely knows it, too, as at one point in the first episode she says, “Then again, I signed up to look like a fool on HBO Max.”