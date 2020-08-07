Microsoft’s bid to buy TikTok is the company’s brilliant plan to finally make you love it

When it comes to the products we buy, how is that love established, built, and grown over time? For some, that expression is called the brand—that symbol, that idea that we find ourselves drawn to, or use to identify ourselves. It traps the heart through a combination of product, service, design, and corporate actions.

Former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Kevin Roberts went a step further in his 2004 book to say brands need to become “lovemarks,” a creation of products and experiences that establish long-term emotional relationships with consumers.

Does just reading that make you dry heave a lil’ bit? Probably. But do you also ascribe to your favorite pair of Nikes and that new iPhone the kind of unconditional love typically reserved for children and puppies? Probably.

When we think of these complicated commercial crushes, a handful of brands come immediately to mind: Apple, Nike, Adidas, Patagonia, Netflix, Harley-Davidson. These brands that are as much a part of culture as a reflection of it.

Now, what about Microsoft? Not so much. Respected? Sure. Admired? Maybe. But loved?

That was one of my first thoughts when, almost as soon as President Trump announced last weekend that he was thinking of banning TikTok in the United States amid security concerns surrounding its Chinese parent company ByteDance, Microsoft was in talks as a potential buyer. Late Thursday, Trump followed through on his previous musings and issued an executive order that would ban TikTok, but subsequent reporting clarified that Microsoft could still complete the deal.