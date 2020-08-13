Will we shut down again? Can I travel to Florida? These COVID maps will help guide you

Shutdowns, you might have heard, are all the rage again.
After states made various attempts to restart their economies a few months ago—often to the chagrin of public health officials—many cities and towns across the United States are struggling more than ever to contain coronavirus outbreaks. Nationally, daily new infections have averaged above 50,000 for more than a month, and calls for a coherent national strategy are growing louder. In an op-ed yesterday, doctors writing for Harvard Business Review said “a new round of lockdowns should be implemented to prevent the current worrisome situation from becoming much worse.”
For now, at least, it’s up to the states to decide which methods they’ll employ to stop the spread of COVID-19, and while the lack of a national plan has resulted in a hodgepodge of state-level regulations and restrictions, there are a number of resources out there to help you keep track of it all.
Online maps are especially useful, and combined with up-to-date data and easy-to-use interfaces, they can be a good starting point for figuring out exactly what’s happening in your state, or a state you plan to travel to. I’ve rounded up some of the best maps I could find below:
- KFF maps and data: This page from the Kaiser Family Foundation is a wealth of information on state policies and infection rates. A color-coded interactive map lets you see where each state stands on a variety of policies, including large gatherings, bar closures, mask requirements, and reopening plans. Find it here.
- COVID-19 state-level travel restrictions: Still planning to travel this summer? This handy map from Wanderlog tells you what kind of restrictions and quarantine you can expect to endure. The tool lets you pick which state you’re traveling from and see what the restrictions are in the state you’re going to. Find it here.
- Coronavirus reopening: This map tool from USA Today is especially easy to read, and the list of state-level restrictions that follow are detailed and clear. They also tell you when the information was updated. Find it here.
- Shutdowns versus spikes: This map from The Washington Post lets you see where infections increased after states eased their restrictions, and as of today, it seems as if you can access it without running into WaPo’s dreaded paywall. Find it here.