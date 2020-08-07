How to watch UEFA Champions League 2020 live in the U.S. without cable

The 2019-2020 UEFA Champions League is making its triumphant return, and Americans can stream all the action from the comfort of their quarantines. After Turner reportedly opted out of the broadcast and streaming rights for the international football competition, ViacomCBS swooped in to save the day. In July, the company announced the full schedule for all matches, including the UEFA Champions League Final.

It all begins this afternoon (Friday, August 7) at 3 p.m. ET with two matches: Manchester City versus Real Madrid and Juventus versus Lyon. (You can check out the full schedule here.) If you want to stream these games from the United States on your phone, computer, or smart TV, you have two ways to do that, which I’ve rounded up below:

CBS All Access

This is CBS’s standalone streaming service, and it will air all remaining UEFA games, including the Champions League matches and final. The service costs $6 a month with limited commercials or $10 a month for the commercial-free version. And if you haven’t signed up before, you can get a free one-month trial. Find it here.

CBS Sports Network

This network will air select games including the final. If you have login credentials from a pay-TV provider, you can stream it online via the CBS Sports website or mobile apps.

If you don’t have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can sign up for a standalone streaming service that offers CBS Sports Network as part of a bundle. Those include YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV Now, and FuboTV. Make sure the package you sign up for includes CBS Sports Network, because not all of them do. Enjoy the games.