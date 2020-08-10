Le Creuset is having its annual sale—here are the best deals

If you have even a slight affection for cooking at home, chances are that you own—or covet—something from Le Creuset. The iconic French brand, which makes high-quality cookware that lasts for generations, just announced its annual Factory to Table event.

Historically, this sale has been held in various brick-and-mortar locations around the country—meaning that you have to actually leave your house to score the iconic 3.5-quart Dutch Oven at a markdown. But this year, the Factory to Table sale is available to everyone online from August 10 through August 23.

The prices are unbeatable: Everything is marked down between 40% and 70%. And since the internet is a bottomless pit of possibility, the French brand is featuring special-edition products that extend beyond its regular store assortment. Here are some of our favorite items.

Dutch Oven

One of the notable sale items (which is sure to go fast) is the 3.5-quart Dutch Oven. This piece is basically synonymous with the brand and is versatile enough to use every day. It is capable of slow-cooking, braising, roasting, baking, frying—you name it. From family-style pot roasts to loaves of bread, this Dutch oven is a go-to tool for many dishes—and now it’s marked down.

Wok

If cooking hot and fast is your thing, the 5-quart Wok is also on sale. Unlike many (cheaper) woks out there, the Le Creuset wok is built to get better with use, instead of breaking down. The black satin interior enamel is specially formulated for higher surface temperature cooking—and develops a natural patina over time that creates a nonstick surface. Pretty cool, huh?

The Bistro Grill

This griddle, one of Le Creuset’s newer products, is also on sale. It’s perfect for people who don’t have a grill, or who want to have that char-grilled flavor in their meals when going outside and cooking just isn’t going to happen.

You can check out the rest of the Factory to Table sale items here. And may we suggest buying a few extra items while the discounts are here? Because these pieces make for perfect holiday gifts, and prices like these are not easy to come by.