The fertilizer that might have caused the Beirut explosion is all over the US. It’s unevenly regulated

This article about the Beirut explosion was originally published by the Center for Public Integrity , a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C.

A powerful explosion that ripped through Beirut on Tuesday and killed more than 130 people may be the latest example of the danger posed by a common fertilizer stored in communities throughout the U.S.

As investigators work to find the official cause of the blast, Lebanon President Michel Aoun said it was fueled by an estimated 2,750 metric tons of ammonium nitrate that was stored unsafely in a warehouse.

Ammonium nitrate, used by farmers as fertilizer, has been a key component of catastrophic industrial accidents and terrorism, including the 2013 blast at an agricultural-products retailer that killed 15 and injured 260 people in Texas, and the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168.

A 2020 Center for Public Integrity investigation found uneven oversight of the chemical in the United States, even after efforts to strengthen federal rules.

In Beirut this week, the explosion touched off a towering mushroom cloud and injured about 5,000. The death toll may rise: Emergency responders are still scouring the rubble for survivors.

“I lost my hearing for a few seconds, I knew something was wrong, and then suddenly the glass just shattered all over the car, the cars around us, the shops, the stores, the buildings. Just glass going down from all over the building,” eyewitness Hadi Nasrallah told the BBC.