How the COVID-19 crisis has prompted a revolution in scientific publishing

The COVID-19 pandemic has forever altered our lives. But even in the face of unprecedented disruption and tragedy, the scientific community is experiencing a foundational, and hopeful, shift. As researchers race to better understand the virus, they’re disseminating their findings more rapidly, at higher quantities, and more publicly than ever before. By prompting a mad dash for knowledge, COVID-19 has placed scientific inquiry firmly in the public domain, and expedited the movement towards open science.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

Rapid, community-driven open peer review of results shared through preprints has been the norm, not the exception, during the first months of the pandemic, and researchers worldwide have hailed them as a model for science in general. Combined with social media platforms and the convergence of attention of many scientists in the biomedical community, preprints have become the most significant experiment in large-scale collaboration in modern science. Flawed results are quickly identified and withdrawn; methods are discussed, reused, and repurposed for similar studies; incomplete manuscripts are revised and improved through collective feedback; new research questions are generated in real time. This kind of self-regulation is a clear benefit of opening up academic findings to a broader community of scientists. However, these benefits do not come for free. While preprints are on the rise, they still represent a fraction of biomedical literature, and incentives for scientists to contribute preprints and engage in open peer review are not always as straightforward as our current pandemic emergency. Preprint servers are also struggling to come up with effective strategies for being transparent about the preliminary status of their results. MedRxiv features a banner on its website emphasizing that preprints aren’t meant to guide clinical practice or to be reported as fact in the news. Additionally, some preprint servers have screening processes in place, where submissions are reviewed by subject matter experts, checked for plagiarism, and rejected if they make a health claim that might change human behavior—for example, by asserting that doing something might increase one’s risk of infection. Of course, these screening processes and notices must be matched by efforts to educate the public about what preprints are and how to use them. New best practices need to be developed to help reporters evaluate what they find in preprints and report on them responsibly. And so do new support networks. Preprint advocates have called, for example, for the creation of rapid-response review venues to connect reporters with independent scientists and offer on-demand, expert perspectives on new preprints of interest. This kind of collaboration, similar to past experiments in expert engagement, could play out through any number of platforms and partnerships, and ensure that preprint findings are reported accurately and within context. More broadly, this shift requires us all to think beyond formal papers and manuscripts as the only units of scientific knowledge, and to be more critical consumers of research. Right now, the production, vetting, and editing of a manuscript still happens behind closed doors, locked inside journal editing screening processes. We envision a world in which all of that takes place out in the open, and a marketplace of tools, services, and community-driven initiatives help make science better by engaging more people to participate in the process. In this world, we might have an off-the-shelf service that translates a public scientific paper for a general audience. We could have a community of scientists to help ensure that gene-variant names in another study aren’t misspelled. There could be new technology that would help analyze the connection between results, methods, data, and resources. And, for sure, there would be more novel collaborations that bring important breakthroughs to the forefront when they’re needed most. These “overlay services” built on top of preprints to deliver value to scientists are what made other examples of online collaboration and peer production successful.

advertisement

At the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, we’ve been thinking about these possibilities, and about how preprints might pave the way for a more democratic and rigorous model of science. That’s why we support preprint servers bioRxiv and medRxiv, and organizations like ASAPbio that promote the uptake of preprints. It’s why we’re one of a growing number of science organizations that makes funding contingent on whether or not our grantees share their results on preprint servers. And it’s why we’re working with a number of partners, and on the lookout for more, to determine what the future of preprints might look like. We believe that the recent popularity of preprints is just the beginning. And that, with continued work, it’ll point us to a better model of open science: one that fuels greater collaboration, accelerates scientific progress, and allows us all—scientist or not—to have the full force of scientific research at our fingertips. Dario Taraborelli, Science Program Officer, Open Science, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Dario is a social computing researcher and an open knowledge advocate. As the Science Program Officer for Open Science at CZI, his goal is to build programs and technology to support open, reproducible, and accessible research. Prior to joining CZI, he served as the Director, Head of Research at the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit that operates Wikipedia and its sister projects. As a co-author of the Altmetrics Manifesto, a co-founder of the Initiative for Open Citations, and a long-standing open access advocate, he has been designing systems and programs to accelerate the discoverability and reuse of scientific knowledge by scholars, policy makers, and the general public alike.