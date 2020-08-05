Here’s how amazing your office could be if designed by your favorite filmmakers

Nothing beats working from home, quietly cameoing in your wife’s Zoom meeting on the way to eat your second pre-11 a.m. standing-in-front-of-the-fridge meal of the day. The entire history of capitalism has all been leading up to the ability to never leave your house once during an entire day and still contribute (semi-) meaningfully to society.

Of course, after four and a half months of working from home, many folks have begun dreaming about being back in offices again. Awkward hallway nods, broken coffee machines, using the restroom in tandem with your boss: all inconveniences of office life now seem well worth enduring if they meant not being at home all the time anymore.

As more Americans begin to fantasize about the lost magic of office spaces, Brother UK has imagined the fantasy version of how offices might be designed. (The fantasies of cinephiles, specifically.)

The tech solutions company recently mocked up a series of images that portray how offices might look were they directed by filmmakers such as Hayao Miyazaki and Tim Burton, who have well-established aesthetics.

The attention to detail in these depictions is fabulous. Brother UK’s designers have captured the color schemes and personalities of all of these filmmakers, from the meticulous order of Wes Anderson to the glossy razzle-dazzle of Baz Luhrmann.

Have a look at all the images below, the closest you’ll get to returning to the office today.