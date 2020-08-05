Slack’s head of people: Why we’re embracing remote work for the long haul

Today, Slack announced that our offices will remain closed until at least June 2021. We’re doing this to give our employees the clarity they need to make long-term plans for themselves and their families. We’re also using this as an opportunity to reimagine how Slack should work in a remote-first world—now and after the pandemic.

Of course, we’re not just working from home—we’re working through a pandemic. Like all organizations, we’ve been plunged into the world’s biggest uncontrolled experiment. As Slack’s SVP of people, I’ve discovered some things that have worked surprisingly well that we’ll want to hang on to long after the pandemic is over. I’ve also learned things about the way we work that we’ll want to change, whether we’re in the office or not.

At its core, the remote work experiment has forced us to ask whether a digital backbone can replace the physical office as the framework we use to build great companies. A thoughtful answer depends on radically rethinking the tools and technology employees work on, and the culture and norms they work with.

At Slack, we’ve long had an office-centric culture, with a central headquarters home to all of our C-suite executives. Despite building a product that facilitates remote work, we’re the first to acknowledge that we don’t have all the answers. Instead, we’re embracing the uncertainty. We’re using this moment as an opportunity to try new things and question longheld assumptions about nearly everything.

Our starting point is to embrace remote work to tap into a broader and more representative talent pool. Our hiring policies have changed dramatically and permanently. For example, we’re now opening new roles to remote candidates, and we’re giving most employees the option to work remotely on a permanent basis.

The real work, however, is figuring out how to rebuild our company with a distributed framework. We’ve started by moving to a more asynchronous work cadence, removing the expectation that work happens primarily between 9 and 5, and encouraging employees to work the hours that make sense for them. People working 9-5 in a physical office default to meetings. Not sure about the scope of a project? Unclear who’s working on what? Want to get informal feedback? Just call a meeting.

In an asynchronous world, those same conversations happen primarily through written communication. Our employees have naturally gravitated to our own product to facilitate this—teams are sharing information in channels, flagging follow-up items for others to handle as their schedules permit, and ensuring that our meetings have clear notes that are distributed for everyone to see. However your company chooses to communicate, it’s clear that written communication can take more effort; you have to stop, think, and process before committing your thoughts to writing. But that also has profound advantages: clarity, efficiency, and measured decision-making.