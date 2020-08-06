Samsung’s weird new bean earbuds are comfier than AirPods

Most truly wireless earbuds have one thing in common: At least some portion of the earbud sticks into your ear canal.

That’s not the case with Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Live, a $170 set of wireless earbuds that look like a plump pair of kidney beans. Instead of reaching into your ear canal, the Galaxy Buds rest right on the edge, curving upward along the contour of your ear. This design is supposed to let you comfortably leave the earbuds in place for hours on end.

The Galaxy Buds Live are indeed pretty comfortable. They also sound great and stay in your ear better than you might expect. But using them involves a learning curve, and noise cancellation is inherently worse than earbuds that plug up your ears. Bucking design convention, while admirable, has its costs.

Don’t wear them wrong

The first problem with Galaxy Buds Live’s funky design is that it’s not immediately clear how to wear them.

I’m ashamed to admit that my first instinct was to put them in upside-down, with the rubberized nubs at one end facing my ear canal. Only upon closer inspection did I realize that the speakers were on the opposite side of the earbuds, and that the nubs are meant to rest against the concha portion of your outer ear.

Even with that matter sorted, angling the earbuds for optimal sound quality takes finagling. As Samsung’s own setup app warns, twisting them too far in the wrong direction can cover up the speakers, and it took me a day or two to feel like I was inserting the Galaxy Buds Live in the best possible way. That’s not an issue with other earbuds.

Once you get the positioning right, though, the Galaxy Buds Live are comfy. They don’t pull on your ears like Apple’s AirPods do, and they don’t create the kind of ear canal pressure you get with silicone-tipped earbuds. All wireless earbuds bother me after about an hour of wear. But I was able to go longer than my typical stint with AirPods before wanting to pull the Galaxy Buds Live out.