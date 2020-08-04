How to help Beirut explosion victims: 4 things you can do for Lebanon right now

Social media was flooded this afternoon with dramatic videos of a mushroom cloud enveloping the area, followed by apocalyptic scenes of the aftermath that seemed to stretch for miles. According to The New York Times, Beirut’s governor, Marwan Abboud, could not immediately identify the cause of the blast. The paper reports at least 25 dead and 2,500 injuries, but that count is likely to change as new details emerge.

The tragedy comes at the worst possible time for Lebanon, which is already facing the collapse of its currency, deepening political unrest, a crushing economic crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic on top of it all. As hospitals are inundated with new victims today, relief groups in the country need money and resources fast. Here are a few ways you can help right now: