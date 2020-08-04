How to help Beirut explosion victims: 4 things you can do for Lebanon right now

Thousands of people were injured in Beirut today after a massive explosion in the city’s port warehouse district rippled throughout the Lebanese capital, flattening buildings, blowing out windows, and causing widespread devastation.
Social media was flooded this afternoon with dramatic videos of a mushroom cloud enveloping the area, followed by apocalyptic scenes of the aftermath that seemed to stretch for miles. According to The New York Times, Beirut’s governor, Marwan Abboud, could not immediately identify the cause of the blast. The paper reports at least 25 dead and 2,500 injuries, but that count is likely to change as new details emerge.
The tragedy comes at the worst possible time for Lebanon, which is already facing the collapse of its currency, deepening political unrest, a crushing economic crisis, and the coronavirus pandemic on top of it all. As hospitals are inundated with new victims today, relief groups in the country need money and resources fast. Here are a few ways you can help right now:
- The Lebanese Red Cross: Among other things, this group helps provide ambulance services in the country. It said on Twitter today that it has already set up “triage and first aid stations” to help people with noncritical injuries. The group could use donations. Find it here.
- Impact Lebanon: This group is raising disaster relief through the crowdfunding site JustGiving. It has raised almost £150,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. Find it here.
- Other local NGOs: Activists have been building a crowd-sourced list of additional local groups and resources on Carrd.co. Find it here.
- Give blood: If you’re in the area, a separate Carrd.co page contains a list of places to give blood. Find it here.