NASA’s ‘worm’ logo lay dormant for 28 years. So why are people so obsessed with it?

NASA astronauts safely returned to Earth this past weekend, splashing down off the coast of Pensacola, Florida, after completing a trip to the International Space Station. The journey, carried out through private company SpaceX, was the first manned space shuttle to take off since NASA’s shuttle program retired in 2011.

The mission was captivating, but it caught the attention of design and NASA fanatics for another reason: The “worm” was back. The wordmark was designed by Richard Danne and Bruce Blackburn of design agency Danne & Blackburn in 1974, adopted by NASA in 1975, and retired in 1992 until officially reappearing this year. But truthfully, it’s never gone away. It’s developed a cult following of its own over the decades and has been a part of fashion collaborations and pop culture generally. It’s gained such cultural cachet that SpaceX was “determined to resurrect this” for the launch, according to Danne.

The question is, why? Why does a logo that was only in use for 28 years—and was retired for just as long—have such staying power? It comes down to three components: its removal, its design, and what it represents beyond NASA.

Danne and Blackburn initially presented the wordmark during a time of flux at the agency. The Apollo era was behind it. The shuttle era was years away. Both publicity and excitement waned. The agency needed a rebrand. “We were filling the gap and organizing on a communication level so it looked more progressive,” says Danne. But it also needed practical help.

The design was meant to provide visual cohesion for nearly a dozen disparate departments across the agency. As Danne recalled, it “had to be a simple solution to anchor all this garbage that we saw in this agency.” So NASA introduced the “worm,” as it was derogatorily called at first, to complement the round meatball logo, which was more difficult to read and see at a distance. While the meatball logo was still used, let’s just say it got eclipsed.

Fast-forward to 1992. As Danne tells it, the logo was retired by executive decision. The new NASA administrator at the time, Dan Goldin, allegedly didn’t like the worm and wanted to bring back the meatball as the primary logo. According to Danne, it was quickly phased out.

But while NASA retired the worm from its official capacity in 1992, it created a nostalgia market among a younger generation. “The logo seemed to gain in stature when Goldin kiboshed it,” says Danne. “It became more visible, not less.” Danne started seeing the wordmark on all sorts of unrelated products. This embracing also speaks to a broader trend, according to Jesse Reed, a partner at Order design and Standards Manual, which will publish the monograph The Worm in October. “The general public probably sees it as a nostalgic and retro representation of NASA,” Reed says. “That’s a whole genre into itself.”