Why Cheetos is taking its Flamin’ Hot brand into mac and cheese

What began as an underground society of culinary innovators is now taking another major step into the mainstream.

For years, home chefs have been using Cheetos in their mac and cheese recipes. When the brand set up its pop-up restaurant, the Spotted Cheetah, in New York City back in 2017, sure enough, there was Mac n’ Cheetos on the menu.

Now Cheetos is making it official by launching an officially new product line of mac and cheese.

The new Cheetos Mac n’ Cheese will be available in three flavors: Bold & Cheesy, Flamin’ Hot, and Cheesy Jalapeño. The products will initially be available exclusively at Walmart starting on August 6, and then rolling out to other retailers next year.

Rachel Ferdinando, senior VP and chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay North America, says the new product line is a direct result of how fans of the Cheetos brand have been creating with their products. “We’ve seen incredible culinary creativity from our Cheetos fans—or Cheetos cult, as we call them—throughout the years,” says Ferdinando. “They’ve taken our products and made some incredible mashup recipe dishes, and mac and cheese is one we’ve seen be very popular. We even created marketing campaigns around this organic behavior. We had the Spotted Cheetah restaurant, followed that up with the Flamin’ Hot Spot, so this has been in the DNA of the brand.”

It’s just the latest extension of the popular brand, after launching Cheetos Popcorn earlier this year. What makes this one different is both in how the brand worked with fans to make it happen, and how two divisions of PepsiCo are collaborating on it.

“I’d say this launch is a perfect marriage between Quaker’s capabilities in pasta, with Pasta Roni being a leading brand for us, along with the Cheetos (brand) equity,” says Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer for Quaker Foods North America. “The process was a bit different. We did virtual co-creation with key influencers, who were naturally experimenting with Cheetos in their food. We wanted to hear what they had to say, then design the execution based on that.”