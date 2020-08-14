Protect your workforce from flu in a COVID-19 world

Seasonal flu typically strikes hardest from October through March. With COVID-19 still very much a concern throughout most of the U.S., many health experts predict the country will face two serious outbreaks at once.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already contributed to 33 million furloughs and layoffs across the U.S. since March 2020. We know from previous years that the seasonal flu accounts for nearly 17 million lost work days. To compound matters, reports from the CDC indicate that the H1N1 strain may resurface.

That means serious implications for businesses and their employees if COVID-19 and the flu coincide this winter. Many organizations are gradually re-opening their physical locations and bringing employees back to work after several months of downtime and lost productivity. A flu outbreak could hinder that progress. Even companies that have embraced remote work culture would experience productivity losses as employees get sick.

Proactive leaders from C-suite, human resources, and employee wellness teams have already begun preparing for these circumstances by setting up opportunities for employees to get immunized ahead of flu season.

THE POWER OF FLU SHOTS IN A COVID-19 WORLD

While there is not currently a COVID-19 vaccine, leveraging the availability of the flu vaccine can be an important tool to help prevent additional serious illness among employees and broader communities.

Vaccination is the single most effective method to prevent flu, and the CDC recommends everyone six months of age and older should get vaccinated. The flu shot also has indirect health benefits that are especially valuable this year. By boosting immunity to the flu with the vaccine, employees can stay healthier.

“Offering flu shots can help employers provide their workforce with the best possible protection ahead of the upcoming flu season within the COVID-19 health crisis,” says Karen Staniforth, senior vice president of clinical and operational pharmacy services at national pharmacy retailer Rite Aid.